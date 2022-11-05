Trump ally Patel appears before jury

WASHINGTON -- A close ally of Donald Trump who claimed he was present as the former president declassified broad categories of materials has appeared before a federal grand jury after being given immunity for his testimony, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Kash Patel appeared Thursday after the Justice Department agreed to grant him immunity from prosecution for his testimony and after a federal judge in Washington entered a sealed order to that effect.

In a statement Friday through a spokesperson, Patel said his appearance was not voluntary and denied that he reached an immunity "deal" with the Justice Department.

"Rather, his testimony was compelled over his objection through the only legal means available to the government -- a grant of limited immunity," the statement said.

The Justice Department is conducting a criminal investigation into the discovery of top-secret records seized Aug. 8 in an FBI search of Trump's Florida property, Mar-a-Lago. The FBI removed more than 100 documents with classification markings during that search.

A former Justice Department prosecutor, Patel held multiple roles in Trump's administration, including as senior director for counterterrorism at the National Security Council and later as chief of staff to the acting defense secretary, Chris Miller.

In recent months, he has lambasted the Justice Department's Mar-a-Lago investigation.

Patel interests investigators because he said he was present as Trump declassified material even though no changes had been made to classification markings on the documents.

In a May interview, Patel said Trump "declassified whole sets of materials in anticipation of leaving government that he thought the American public should have the right to read themselves."

Trump has claimed that a president can declassify information "just by thinking about it" but has provided no evidence that he did so. His lawyers have repeatedly argued that a president has broad declassification authority.

Patel's testimony was confirmed by a person familiar with the matter who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity to discuss an ongoing investigation. A Justice Department spokesman declined to comment.

Separately, FBI agents interviewed a former deputy White House counsel in the Trump administration in May and June about Trump's handling of classified information as president, a person familiar with the matter told AP Friday.

That lawyer, John Eisenberg, told investigators that he did not help pack the boxes that were taken to Mar-a-Lago and had no knowledge of what documents they contained. He also said he had no recollection of Trump, as Patel has asserted, declassifying sets of information, the person said.

Though he believed a president had broad declassification authority, Eisenberg told agents that the scope of that power also depended in some instances on the context, statutory analysis and specific nature of the information involved.