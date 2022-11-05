Trump hints at 2024 campaign

Former President Donald Trump is tentatively planning to announce his 2024 presidential campaign during the week after the U.S. midterm elections, according to people familiar with the matter.

Trump has been discussing the week of Nov. 14 to make the announcement, according to the people, who requested anonymity to describe internal deliberations. The people stressed that the situation is fluid and no specific date for the announcement has been chosen.

At recent rallies across the country, the former president has increasingly teased a third White House run, routinely telling supporters they will "be very happy" with his decision. During a rally Thursday night in Iowa, the state that traditionally holds the first presidential caucuses, he sent his strongest signal yet that he'll announce soon.

"And now, in order to make our country successful and safe and glorious, I will very, very, very probably do it again," Trump told attendees at the event, held on behalf of Sen. Charles Grassley, R-Iowa, and his other endorsed candidates.

Trump's inching closer to an official announcement comes as Republicans show momentum toward taking control of at least one chamber of Congress in next week's midterms.

Trump-backed candidates for the U.S. Senate, including Herschel Walker in Georgia, Mehmet Oz in Pennsylvania and Adam Laxalt in Nevada, are locked in hotly contested races.

Trump is holding a rally today in Latrobe, Pa., for Oz and other candidates in that state, and another Monday in Ohio for Republican U.S. Senate candidate J.D. Vance. A rally he is planning Sunday in Florida will not include Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis.

The America First Policy Institute, a think tank staffed with officials from Trump's administration, is holding its annual private gala with donors and officials Nov. 17-18 at Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida, spokesman Marc Lotter said.

Should Trump announce the week after the midterms, it would occur while President Joe Biden is out of the country. Biden is scheduled to travel Nov. 10 to Egypt for the United Nations climate change conference with subsequent stops throughout Asia, including the Group of 20 summit in Bali.

Potential 2024 candidates shouldn't wait for Trump before announcing because getting in the race after him makes it harder, said Republican strategist Alex Conant, the former communications director for Sen. Marco Rubio's 2016 presidential campaign.

"If you get in after Trump, your announcement is all about Trump -- like you're effectively running because you think Trump is flawed in some way," Conant said. "You can expect to be pummeled by Trump on your announcement day, and the media coverage will all be about why you're running in Trump's shadow."

Information for this article was contributed by Jennifer Jacobs of Bloomberg News (WPNS).