UAPB gears up for Grambling State

A common adjective Don Treadwell offered going into his second game as interim head football coach at the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff was "tremendous."

That's how he viewed the atmosphere last Saturday at Florida A&M University.

"They had a tremendous crowd there," Treadwell said earlier this week. "I'm sure they know what homecoming is all about, and I'm sure they had a lot of fun because trying to get out of there even an hour after the game was a challenge. Let's just put it that way. And we had a police escort. It was an exciting atmosphere for our kids to play in."

The Golden Lions lost 27-6 in Tallahassee, and now they hope to end a six-game slide against a team they ended a seven-game slide against last year -- the Grambling State Tigers. Kickoff is set for 2 p.m. today at Eddie G. Robinson Stadium in Grambling, La.

ESPN+ (subscription-based) will stream the game, with KPBA-FM 99.3 airing it on the radio.

The Golden Lions (2-6, 0-5 SWAC) are taking on another big name in the Southwestern Athletic Conference as a homecoming opponent for the second week in a row. Grambling has won 15 Black college national championships (last in 2016), but had lost five straight games under first-year Coach Hue Jackson until beating Alcorn State University 35-6 last week.

"Needless to say, we're up against another team that has a tremendous history of winning," Treadwell said. "They understand that from a historical standpoint. I remember the day I met Eddie Robinson [Grambling's coach from 1941-97] when I was a young coach some 35 years ago. We know it will be a tremendous, exciting game, and we have a tremendous respect for their program and certainly what Coach Jackson is doing with them now."

ABOUT THE TIGERS

Grambling State (2-6, 1-4) started the season with a 58-3 loss to Arkansas State University but seemed to turn the corner with a 47-21 win over Northwestern State University the next week. The Tigers came close to winning with a double-overtime loss to Alabama A&M University and then a four-point defeat to Florida A&M before its breakthrough against Alcorn.

"This has been a work in progress since we started," Jackson said. "We're starting to see the fruit of all the hard work of all our players, our coaches, our staff. Some things take time, and this has taken a little more time than all of us liked, but I think our guys have started to work at it. They've bought into how we do things, how we go about it, and sometimes that takes a little bit, for one as coaches to earn their trust and as players to earn our trust. I think it goes both ways."

Six different Tigers have thrown passes this season, but Grambling has relied mostly on Quaterius Hawkins and Julian Calvez at quarterback.

Hawkins has thrown for 859 yards and 6 touchdowns against 4 interceptions, but as a team Grambling has completed only 43% of its passes.

Linebackers Lewis Matthews and Joshua Reed combined for 25 tackles against Alcorn.

HANGING HATS ON DEFENSE

The four turnovers UAPB forced against Florida A&M quarterback Jeremy Moussa was a sign of the collective effort the Lions made on defense, Treadwell said.

One of the miscues was an interception Jamarion Henderson returned for the Lions' only points.

"The coaches on defense have maintained what they believe in to put our kids in the best position possible," Treadwell said.

"Honestly, we preach about that as a group. We haven't focused on that as individuals.

I think you can imagine my role. Yes, I'm aware and little more has been added to my plate, but the defense handles their business and my focus is where it should be on offense, and where it needs to be as it goes throughout the game as a head coach."

CRUCIAL CATCHES

Daemon Dawkins caught 8 passes for 95 yards at FAMU, making 2 of them on third downs. The sophomore from District Heights, Md., is rising as a target for quarterback Skyler Perry.

"He works hard all the time in practice," Treadwell said. "He has what we call top-end speed as a receiver, but he works at it daily. ... We think the best is still yet to come from him."

POSITIVE YARDAGE

Treadwell's approach with the Lions is to help them focus on themselves, and he's done that by making tweaks to a system passed down to him from the fired Doc Gamble.

Treadwell has been happy with the players' attitude, but he wants it to translate into a third straight win over Grambling. UAPB beat the Tigers 33-26 in Pine Bluff last November.

"We really look at and believe the young men handled the change as best they could in a mature manner, and I will say that's due to our coaches who have displayed, in my opinion, a tremendous amount of professionalism," Treadwell said.

"The attitude has been tremendous with our kids in terms of their work ethic. We want to continue to move forward with them and make sure they are enjoying this process as we finish out."

SWAC FOOTBALL STANDINGS

Eastern Division Conf. Over.

Jackson State 5-0 8-0

Florida A&M 4-1 6-2

Alabama State 3-2 5-3

Alabama A&M 3-3 3-6

Bethune-Cookman 2-3 2-6

Miss. Valley State 1-5 1-8

Western Division Conf. Over.

Prairie View A&M 4-2 5-4

Southern 3-2 5-3

Texas Southern 3-2 4-4

Alcorn State 3-3 4-5

Grambling State 1-4 2-6

UAPB 0-5 2-6

Thursday's score

Miss. Valley State 30, Alabama A&M 20

Friday's score

Alcorn State 23 at Prairie View A&M 16,OT late

Today's games

UAPB at Grambling State, 2 p.m. (ESPN+)

Alabama State at Bethune-Cookman, 3 p.m. (HBCU GO)

Southern at Florida A&M, 4 p.m. (ESPN3.com)

Jackson State at Texas Southern, 6 p.m. (ESPN+)