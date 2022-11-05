UCA has ASUN title in its sights

Nathan Brown has had one main goal these past four months.

Brown knew from the minute this season's University of Central Arkansas football schedule was finalized that his squad would take its lumps in nonconference play.

UCA was handed a two-score loss to Missouri State, a drubbing at the hands of Ole Miss and a close defeat at Southeast Missouri State to start the season 1-3 before conference play started.

With that in mind, Brown has stuck to that one goal -- finishing the season atop the ASUN Conference mountain -- and so far, UCA is on track to do just that.

UCA (4-4, 3-0 ASUN) is currently tied with Jacksonville State atop the conference standings. But with the Gamecocks in the transition period to becoming a Football Bowl Subdivision team and in turn ineligible for the postseason, the Bears sit atop the list of teams playing for a spot in the playoffs.

Today, the Bears can accomplish Brown's goal. If they beat Eastern Kentucky, they will secure the top playoff-eligible spot in the ASUN, and take their biggest step yet toward making the Football Championship Subdivision playoffs.

"I'm excited about the opportunity," Brown said. "You don't get these opportunities very often. You know, it's just tough in college football. And so to be playing for something in November is a big deal. But our approach is definitely gonna be just to play it like it's the next game and let the results take care of themselves."

Despite that plan, Brown said it's inevitable that the weight of what today's matchup means to the program, and what it could potentially mean to his team's season, will show up in the game. He's just trying his best to manage it all the best he can.

"I think the magnitude of any championship setting, naturally, is going to seep in, not only to your team, but even you as a coach," Brown said. "I mean, it's exciting. It's an opportunity that you dream about and talk about constantly, right? In the offseason, we were constantly talking about being ASUN champions. ... But we're going to try to keep our guys level-headed. And I think if we keep ourselves at guys' level headed, and take a humble approach, throughout the week, hopefully that bleeds into the game more than the tightness of a championship atmosphere."

UCA will travel to Richmond, Ky., today to face Eastern Kentucky (5-3, 1-1) off the back of its latest offensive outburst.

The Bears have averaged 53.3 points per game over their last four outings, with the most recent of those being a 63-point rout of North Alabama.

Some coaches could take the perspective after a showing like last Saturday's, that there's no room left for improvement on that kind of dominant display. But Brown said he's spent his week working on the finest of details to not only keep this streak alive, but to find yet another gear for the Bears against the Colonels.

"There are a million little things you can get better at," Brown said. "I think that was an emphasis on Sunday night, and in our meeting time and watching film and just cleaning up the game was, improvement off of a big win. I think this time of year, the teams that win championships are the teams that still improve off wins. We did a lot of good things right on offense. There's no doubt about it.

"... We also know that we're playing a new team, it's a new week, and they're gonna have new schemes. So we've got to constantly be improving ourselves and looking to gain an edge no matter what the circumstance is or what team we're playing."