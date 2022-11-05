Warriors enjoy a pretty victory





A wide band of bad weather led the Little Rock Christian Warriors to move the start of their 49-35 regular-season-ending victory over the Greenwood Bulldogs at Warriors Stadium in Little Rock to late afternoon Friday, 2 1/2 hours earlier than the game was originally scheduled.

Sunshine and the fall colors of Chenal Mountain contributed to the early highlights, but they were later overwhelmed by darkness and the superlative displays of offense from both teams. As it turned out, rainfall did not arrive in west Little Rock until hours after the Warriors' victory was complete.

"It did really look nice out here," LR Christian Coach Eric Cohu said. "I told the guys that this was a little like college football, where you play at 11 in the morning or 2:30 in the afternoon or 5 in the afternoon. We said, 'Hey, let's play college football and have a little bit of fun.' ''

The Warriors (8-2, 6-2 6A-West) were led by junior quarterback Walker White, who completed 10 of 19 passes for 174 yards and 2 touchdowns and carried 19 times for 165 yards and 2 more scores. Sophomore running back Ronny Anokye carried 22 times for 192 yards, including a 42-yard touchdown run that wrapped up the victory with 3:31 left in the game.

"We knew were going up against the No. 1 team in 6A," Anokye said. "Greenwood was all the talk with how good their defense has been. We came out and just fought harder. It was just an effort thing tonight."

Senior running back Jake Glover led Greenwood (8-2, 7-1) with 116 rushing yards on 22 carries. Senior quarterback Hunter Houston passed for 175 yards and ran for two touchdowns, all in the first half. Freshman Kane Archer subbed for Houston in the second half and completed 10 of 13 passes for 175 yards and 2 touchdowns and kept 5 times for 45 yards, including a 40-yard touchdown run that cut Christian's lead to 40-21 midway through the third quarter.

"They beat up on us on both sides, offensively and defensively," Greenwood Coach Chris Young said. "They were more excited to play tonight, and that's my fault as a coach. Give Little Rock Christian credit. They were physical, they played well, and they deserved to win tonight."

A 27-yard touchdown pass from Archer to Glover put Greenwood within 40-28 with 1:03 left in the third quarter.

Christian responded with a 72-yard, nearly eight-minute drive that led to junior Greyson Hoover's 27-yard field goal and a 43-28 lead with 5:09 left to play.

In a game with a combined 171 plays from scrimmage, Christian rushed for 425 yards on 45 attempts and had 599 yards of total offense. Greenwood's offense produced 498 yards.

"We've run the ball really well a few times this season," Cohu said. "We had a good night tonight."

Christian's defense took control early in the game.

Touchdowns on an 8-yard pass from White to freshman running back Connor Smith and a 1-yard keeper by Houston left the score tied at 7-7 midway through the first quarter.

Late in the first quarter, LR Christian senior defensive lineman Jordan Johnson slammed into Houston whose pass wobbled into the hands of junior linebacker Preston Davis. Davis returned the interception 44 yards to give the Warriors a 13-7 lead.

"Jordan is the kind of guy who plays with a high motor," Davis said. "He made that play work. All I did was move into my zone."

"Anytime you have a defensive touchdown, it's such a momentum thing," Cohu said. "Davis had an awesome game tonight."

Another LR Christian stop led to White's 2-yard run and a 20-7 lead with 9:49 left in the second quarter.

Greenwood answered with a nine-play, 80-yard drive completed by Houston's 2-yard touchdown run that cut the Warriors' lead to 20-14.

LR Christian closed out the first half with a 22-yard touchdown run by White and a 56-yard touchdown pass from White to junior receiver Jake Field to take a 34-14 lead.

"We had a few breakdowns where we weren't in the right spot, but overall we played a good defensive game," Cohu said. "We did that against a very good offensive football team."





