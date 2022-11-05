White Hall ends season with a victory over WC

In the last game of the season, the Watson Chapel Wildcats and White Hall Bulldogs played for pride Friday night.

Quarterback Noah Smith pushed into the end zone for a touchdown with 41 seconds left, and the Bulldogs won 21-14 to beat the Wildcats for the third year in a row.

"Good to go out with a win," Bulldogs Coach Ryan Mallett said.

"Defense played well all night. Offense struggled a little bit, we pulled it out. Ready to get started next week in off season."

The Wildcats ended their season 1-8 and 0-7 in 5A-Central. The Bulldogs ended the season 4-6 and 3-5. The game was moved to 5:30 p.m. because of the possibility of severe weather.

The severe weather risk didn't stop fans from filling the stands for both teams.

In the first quarter, the two teams matched each other defensively and offensively with neither team scoring.

Going into the second quarter, the Bulldogs made some adjustments.

The Wildcats attempted a punt but fumbled. The Bulldogs' Kyen Weston intercepted a pass and ran 85 yards for the touchdown.

The kick was good, and the Bulldogs were on the board, 7-0.

Coach Maurice Moody's Wildcats attempted to get on the board in the second quarter, but incompletions kept them from scoring.

THE GAME CHANGED WHEN ...

The Wildcats, celebrating Senior Night, hit the field energized.

The Bulldogs matched their energy, with both teams playing scrappy and fast.

The Wildcats caught a break when the Bulldogs were flagged for a personal foul.

The Wildcats' offense went into overdrive fighting back the Bulldogs defense.

In a scramble, both teams threw punches.

Both teams got unsportsmanlike penalties, offsetting each other.

But the Wildcats failed to take advantage of the opportunity, fumbling the ball with White Hall recovering.

Flags flew again with 3:36 left in the third quarter.

The Bulldogs and Wildcats were tangled downfield.

Both penalties were against the Bulldogs -- personal foul and unsportsmanlike conduct.

That put the Wildcats on the Bulldogs' 4-yard line.

Brentley pushed the ball into the end zone for a touchdown.

The Wildcats' two-point conversion was good, tying the game at 14-14.

As the clock ticked down with less than 2 minutes left in the game, it looked as if the game could go into overtime.

The Bulldogs drove the ball and tried to get a rush it into the end zone.

They fell short by 1 yard with 59 seconds left on the clock.

Then, a Wildcat penalty pushed the ball half a yard closer, setting up the winning score.

Moody praised his team after the hard-fought game.

"There's no quit in them, very tough and resilient," he said.

"They bought into me and the program and gave everything they had."

Defensive back Kyen Weston of White Hall (4) returns an interception at least 70 yards for a second-quarter touchdown at Watson Chapel on Friday. Cornerback Ben Redix (5) runs back with Weston.



Watson Chapel quarterback Marquez Brentley (1) carries the ball as White Hall defenders Kyen Weston (4) and Travis Harden track him down in the first quarter Friday at Wildcat Stadium. (Pine Bluff Commercial/I.C. Murrell)



K.J. Sims of Watson Chapel points "first down" toward his offensive direction following a fake-punt run against White Hall on Friday at Wildcat Stadium. (Pine Bluff Commercial/I.C. Murrell)

