8-MAN

WOODLAWN 34, SPRING HILL 14

HOPE -- Caleb Martin and Fisher Hall scored two touchdowns each to lead Woodlawn past Spring Hill.

Martin scored on a 30-yard run in the first quarter and an 88-yard run in the second quarter. Hale scored on a 42-yard run in the third quarter and an 11-yard run in the fourth quarter. Jaxson Martin scored on a 62-yard run, and Landon Boothe ran for a successful 2-point conversion in the second quarter to give Woodlawn a 22-0 lead at halftime.