8-term justice of the peace, challenger each tout experience





Incumbent Kathy Lewison is running against newcomer Lorri Justice for the District 3 seat on the Pulaski County Quorum Court.

District 3 is in West Little Rock. The district's borders include Rahling Road on the west, Interstate 430 and North Shackleford Road on the east, West Markham Street and Chenal Parkway on the south, and Arkansas 10 (Cantrell Road) on the north.

Lewison, who has lived in West Little Rock for over 45 years and was first appointed in 2003, is completing her eighth term. Her priorities include public safety, more youth services, safe drinking water and a county budget that doesn't raise current taxes.

"As a former co-chair of the budget committee it's important to me that we spend every tax dollar wisely," she said. "I've always touted the importance of being fiscally responsible while being responsive to the needs of our county."

Lewison, a Democrat, said the county's budget is thriving at over $89 million and this is one of her greatest accomplishments as justice of peace.

"I understand the needs of our community," she said. "I understand because when you've been a single mom raising children on one income in a faith-based house, you understand what people are going through and so I've just been a champion. It's not even helping my district, it's helping all of Pulaski County and I love what I do."

Lewison, 75, said she enjoys getting to know her district residents through canvasing. They know her as the "lime green lady" because of her bright campaign marketing.

"What happened with me is, it would take me forever to get door to door because people would invite me in the house," she said. "And I'd go in and I'd see pictures of their children now and their great grandchildren. And now, they've known me consistently."

Lewison said her experience is key to why voters should reelect her, she said.

"I have a servant's heart and I'm deeply passionate about helping the county," she said. "And I worked very, very hard to be a voice for all the people in the county."

Justice, 54, a Republican, did not reply to interview requests. According to her campaign Facebook page, she is a retired state auditor and substitute teacher. Currently she is a treasurer for the Pulaski County Republican Women.

Justice's platform statement on her campaign website reads: "Elected officials are the mouthpiece of the citizens, and should be willing to listen to all people and their ideas. I believe it is time for new blood in our political offices and time for career politicians to go. Political offices need to be filled with everyday, tax paying citizens who can understand the frustration most people have with high crime, high taxes, skyrocketing inflation and poor roads."

In one of her first campaign announcement posts on her Facebook page, she announced: "I have the financial background necessary for the job of Justice of the Peace. I believe in the Republican Party principles and platform and vow to always vote according to our principles. I believe in government transparency and accountability-and feel that our government has forgotten about We the People -- the voters they are supposed to represent. I am tired of politicians only remembering me when it comes time to ask for my vote."

Quorum Court members are elected for two-year terms. The 2022 maximum annual per diem pay for a Justice of the Peace in Pulaski County is $16,382.



