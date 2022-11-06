Arkadelphia remains undefeated

MALVERN -- Saturday's matchup was a game weeks in the making. Arkadelphia arrived in Malvern undefeated and looking for its first outright conference title since 2013.

The Leopards, like the Badgers, entered undefeated in conference play and looking to knock off the team that's been atop the Class 4A rankings all season.

But there's a reason Arkadelphia has held that spot from wire to wire and it showed at Claude Mann Stadium in Malvern. The Badgers won 49-13 and clinched the 4A-7 conference title.

Arkadelphia (8-0, 5-0 4A-7) and Malvern (7-2,4-1) both averaged over 45 points per game heading into Saturday. While the former kept up that pace, the latter routinely stalled out and was left lost for answers.

While the offense and star quarterback Donovan Whitten have been the focus for Arkadelphia, its defense is now holding opponents to 13.1 points per game.

"Defense has led us all year," Arkadelphia Coach Trey Schucker said. "In all of our games, our defense has done a great job of getting us off the field and putting our offense in good position to score. ... They had a big task today, their running back has put up a lot of offense and our defense responded today."

Malvern running back Jalen Dupree, who entered as the No. 3 rusher in the state, was held to 97 yards on 17 carries.

"Going into the season, I knew our defense was this good but nobody else [outside the program] did," Whitten said. "I always tell myself that if there is a game that we are going to have to lean on our defense to make plays, that I feel great about it. We have guys out there who are dawgs, really good players. They came out and gave it to them."

Less than two minutes into the game, Whitten broke free and ran 26 yards for the opening touchdown.

Dupree matched that with a rushing score of his own, but Whitten and Arkadelphia scored on their next three possessions to make it 28-6 going into halftime. Whitten ended those drives with passing touchdowns to Tripp Campbell, Carter Babb and LaTonneio Hughes.

"I knew we just needed to go out there and execute in the first half," Whitten said. "That would help us run away with it and that is what we did. Guys were everywhere doing exactly what they needed to do."

"We knew if we did not execute early that it would be a dogfight for the whole game," Schucker said. "The ball rolled our way a few times and we got some breaks. It just ended up snowballing and we were able to keep pouring it on them."

Whitten passed for 232 yards, rushed for 44 yards and was responsible for 4 touchdowns.

The third quarter was more of the same for Arkadelphia. Running back Kyle Reed scored the first touchdown of the half from 23 yards, before Deangelo Buckley scored to make it 42-6.

Malvern scored on a 58-yard touchdown pass from Cedric Simmons to Dyelone Caradine in the fourth quarter to make it 42-13.

Buckley rushed for his second score soon after to close out the game.

Games across the state were affected by severe weather concerns and moved to different times and days. Arkadelphia/Malvern moved twice -- eventually settled on noon Saturday.

For the first time in most of the players' high school careers they ended a game with the sun still up. And for half of them, they walked away with a conference title.

"This is one of those games that you coach for," Schucker said. "Being in these big environments and [in a] big game with a lot on the line, this is why we coach and this is why it's so fun."