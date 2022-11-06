Backers boost food bank

Friends of the Northwest Arkansas Food Bank gathered Oct. 15 at the Rogers Convention Center for the Jewels of Giving Gala -- the first one since 2019. Honorary chairmen of the fundraiser were Laura Rush, Walmart Senior VP, Electronics, Toys, Seasonal; and Stratton Sigler, Unilever, Sr. Director, Walmart Grocery.

Kent Eikenberry, NWA Food Bank president and CEO, recognized Hunger Heroes named since the last gala:

• 2020 -- Northwest Arkansas Food Bank Staff;

• 2021 -- Paula Miller and Marty Adcock, Food Bank volunteers; and

• 2022 -- NWA Food Bank anonymous donors.

Eikenberry updated those gathered on the nonprofit organization's $25,000,000 capital campaign: "Food For Today. Hope For Tomorrow. to increase capacity and and improve services and programs through the construction of a new facility and strategic network investments."

The group broke ground June 30 on the new Northwest Arkansas Food Bank Center for Hunger Relief at the intersection of Pleasant Grove Road and Honeysuckle Street in Lowell. "This 82,000-square-foot facility, along with the investments we are making in developing more programs and investments in our partner agencies, will position us to feed our neighbors for years to come.

"By the year 2025, every food insecure individual in our four-county service area will have reasonable access to nutritious food. To achieve this, we will distribute 11 million meals annually."

As of Oct. 24, the nonprofit organization has raised $22,483,399 toward the $25 million goal.

Last year, the food bank distributed more than 14 million pounds of food and provided 11.3 million meals in Northwest Arkansas, working with more than 110 partner agencies, 20 mobile pantries and 19 school pantries.

Those helping boost the food bank included Emi and Tony Cardarelli, Breann and Jake Cromwell, Reid Hunter, Elizabeth DeYoung, Sarah Hampton, Sarah McDaniel, Youssef Elayyadi, Ana Gilliland, Susan Dux, Mike Klaas, Emily Pfeifer and Priscilla Hamel.

Danyelle Musselman and Garrett Lewis served as masters of ceremonies and helped launch the Locale fashion show to benefit the Children's Safety Center of Washington County on Oct. 20. It was hosted by First National Bank of NWA in Fayetteville.

The fashionable late afternoon fete featured exclusive looks highlighting holiday collections from local boutiques Maude, Lola, Skye on the Town, Masons and Riffraff. Guests also had the opportunity to shop the boutiques' popup shops onsite. Organizers thanked the merchants "for supporting our crazy idea of LOCALE and turning it into one of the hottest events of the season." The inaugural event helped raise more than $12,700, and plans are for the show to be an annual affair.

Among those supporting the safety center at the sartorial showcase were Tanya Mims, Tamara Walker, Mandy Macke, Anne Jackson, Tareneh Manning, Susan Antony, Taruna Bolding, June Wood, Lauren Cardwell, Kirby Jett, Charles Moon, Brittany and Doug Murray, Becca Brisiel, Maddy Muther, Leigh Laney, Macy Farris, Nicole Calhoun and Kristi Parrish-Mourton, Caitlin Steiner, Kristin Morman and Savannah Carpenter.

Garrett Lewis and Danyelle Musselman, Locale masters of ceremonies, welcome Children's Safety Center of Washington County supporters to the Oct. 10 fundraiser in Fayetteville.



