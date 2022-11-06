Bankruptcy watch

ALEXANDER Cory Naylor, 3803 Lake Noor Road, Oct. 28, 2022, Chapter 13.
AMITY Cammie Simmons, 1179 Ark. 84 East, Oct. 28, 2022, Chapter 13.
AUSTIN Willina Sue Burse, 332 Angel Drive, Oct. 31, 2022, Chapter 7.
BALD KNOB Michael Anthony Schmidt, 409 S. Waller Road, Oct. 31, 2022, Chapter 13.
Kimberly Jean Schmidt, 409 S. Waller Road, Oct. 31, 2022, Chapter 13.
Timothy K. Meriweather, 306 Pumping Station Road, Nov. 2, 2022, Chapter 13.
Danna K. Meriweather, 306 Pumping Station Road, Nov. 2, 2022, Chapter 13.
BEEBE Scott Christopher Bles, P.O. Box 1027, Nov. 2, 2022, Chapter 7.
BELLA VISTA Patrick James Clanton, 2 Holcombe Lane, Oct. 28, 2022, Chapter 7.
Walanna Haber, 18 Thetford Drive, Oct. 31, 2022, Chapter 7.
BENTON Sheila Jane Jackson, 906 Edgehill Drive, Oct. 28, 2022, Chapter 13.
Patricia Ann White, 213 W. Walnut St., Oct. 31, 2022, Chapter 13.
BENTONVILLE Alonzo Williams II, 2200 NW Maple Glen Road, Nov. 2, 2022, Chapter 13.
Alonzo Williams II, 2200 N.W. Maple Glen Road, Nov. 2, 2022, Chapter 13.
BISMARCK William Ross, 2580 Red Wings Road, Oct. 31, 2022, Chapter 13.
Phyllis Ross, 2580 Red Wings Road, Oct. 31, 2022, Chapter 13.
BLYTHEVILLE Allen Bobby Bottenfield, 413 Crestmont Circle, Oct. 31, 2022, Chapter 13.
Amanda Jean Bottenfield, 413 Crestmont Circle, Oct. 31, 2022, Chapter 13.
Ricky Earl Welch, 103 W. Main, Oct. 31, 2022, Chapter 13.
BRYANT Steven E. Faver, 3409 Price Drive, Oct. 28, 2022, Chapter 13.
CABOT Stormie R. Wilcowski, 2 Oak Grove Circle, Apt. 14, Oct. 27, 2022, Chapter 7.
Tanya Marie Hacker, 85 W. Earlene Cove, Oct. 31, 2022, Chapter 7.
Jennifer Michelle Stubenrauch, 154 Mayberry Drive, Oct. 31, 2022, Chapter 13.
Terry Don Holler, 71 Sycamore Circle, Nov. 1, 2022, Chapter 7.
Heidi Lyn Holler, 71 Sycamore Circle, Nov. 1, 2022, Chapter 7.
Kimberly Moore-Ortiz, 42 Bobby Circle, Nov. 2, 2022, Chapter 7.
Francisco Ortiz, 42 Bobby Circle, Nov. 2, 2022, Chapter 7.
CAMDEN Gary Wayne Wilkes, 114 Shepard Ave., Oct. 27, 2022, Chapter 13.
Sarah Elizabeth Wilkes, 114 Shepard Ave., Oct. 27, 2022, Chapter 13.
CHEROKEE VILLAGE Barabra Danielle Rhodes, 59 Allegheny Drive, Oct.3 1, 2022, Chapter 13.
CONWAY Melissa Maura Perryman, 3430 Irby Drive, Apt. 810, Oct. 27, 2022, Chapter 13.
Shelley R. England, 1550 Blue Lucerne Drive, Oct. 28, 2022, Chapter 13.
Lewanda Whitaker-Hill, 1220 Edge Valley Drive North, Oct.31, 2022, Chapter 7.
Angela Gatewood, 22 Hawthorne Drive, Nov. 1, 2022, Chapter 13.
Brandy Renee Woodall, 1715 Appalachian Drive, Nov. 2, 2022, Chapter 7.
Denis W. Wigley, 20 Lexington, Nov. 2, 2022, Chapter 13.
Marsha L. Wigley, 20 Lexington, Nov. 2, 2022, Chapter 13.
DE WITT Jacky Don Pottorff, 710 Ark. 130 West, Oct. 31, 2022, Chapter 7.
Kimberly LeAnn Pottorff, 710 Ark. 130 West, Oct. 31, 2022, Chapter 7.
DESHA Betsy Crispell, 52 Foxwood Place, Oct. 28, 2022, Chapter 7.
EL DORADO Ciara Denise Hicks, 1004 E. Monroe St., Nov. 1, 2022, Chapter 13.
Patricia Jean Walden, 1015 W. Fourth St., Nov. 2, 2022, Chapter 13.
ELKINS Jamie Boyd, 300 Jay Ave., Oct. 31, 2022, Chapter 13.
FARMINGTON December Wright, 48 W. Rainsong St., Oct. 31, 2022, Chapter 7.
FAYETTEVILLE Deshun D Clark, 4480 W. Cheynne Drive, Oct. 28, 2022, Chapter 7.
Darrell James Littrell, 2206 N. Double Springs Road, Oct. 28, 2022, Chapter 13.
Amy Anderson, 2457 Harris Drive, Nov. 1, 2022, Chapter 7.
FORREST CITY Stuart Callahan, 1469 SFC 811, Oct.31, 2022, Chapter 13.
Crystal WIlliams, 1469 SFC 811, Oct. 31, 2022, Chapter 13.
FORT SMITH Kimberly Dale Gillett, 8117 Holly Ave., Oct. 28, 2022, Chapter 13.
Louis James Low, 2221 S. "Y" St., Oct. 31, 2022, Chapter 7.
Rene L Cates, 12701 White Bluff Road, Oct. 31, 2022, Chapter 7.
GRAPEVINE Jacob Odom, 1538 County Road 13, Nov. 2, 2022, Chapter 13.
GREENWOOD Lindsay Echols, 1826 Cherrybark Drive, Oct. 27, 2022, Chapter 7.
Amber Renee White, 54 Easley Loop, Oct. 28, 2022, Chapter 7.
HAMBURG Lewis Tanner Smith, 589 Ashley Road 470 N, Oct. 28, 2022, Chapter 7.
Leona Jane Smith, 589 Ashley Road 470 North, Oct. 28, 2022, Chapter 7.
HARDY Dustin Lee Brown, 53 Rainbow Trail, Oct. 28, 2022, Chapter 7.
Sandra Helene Brown, 53 Rainbow Trail, Oct. 28, 2022, Chapter 7.
HARRISON Robert P. Davis, 4232 Hickenbottom Road, Oct. 28, 2022, Chapter 7.
Kim L Davis, 4232 Hickenbottom Road, Oct. 28, 2022, Chapter 7.
Joel Brandon Fay, 5111 Point Road, Oct. 31, 2022, Chapter 7.
Amber Elizabeth Fay, 5111 Point Road, Oct. 31, 2022, Chapter 7.
HEBER SPRINGS Jeffery D. Sims, 129 Blakey Road, Nov. 2, 2022, Chapter 7.
HENSLEY Kimberly Ann Marsh, 21443 Crab Apple Circle, Oct. 31, 2022, Chapter 13.
HOPE Jackie Moore, 311 E. 13th St., Oct. 31, 2022, Chapter 7.
Patricia A. Moore, 311 East 13th St., Oct. 31, 2022, Chapter 7.
HOT SPRINGS Kevin Scott Bair, 170 Sundown Mountain Road, Nov. 2, 2022, Chapter 13.
HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE Matthew Tyler Bowman, 1 Emanuel Drive, Oct. 28, 2022, Chapter 13.
Brittnee Nicole Bowman, 1 Emanuel Drive, Oct. 28, 2022, Chapter 13.
Mary Louise Lambert, 9 Perralena Lane, Oct. 28, 2022, Chapter 7.
HOUSTON Alissa Ann Imre, 1948 Ark. 216, Oct. 31, 2022, Chapter 7.
HUTTIG Derrick Wayne Garrett, P.O. Box 34, Nov. 2, 2022, Chapter 13.
JACKSONVILLE Laronda Sanders, 1520 Haley Court, Oct. 28, 2022, Chapter 13.
JOINER Bennie Lee Washington, 113 Magnolia St., Oct. 27, 2022, Chapter 13.
Florene Williams Washington, 113 Magnolia St., Oct. 27, 2022, Chapter 13.
JONESBORO David A. Cook, 2517 Duncan Road, Lot G, Oct. 27, 2022, Chapter 7.
Bobby Joe Smith, 2104 Manchester Drive, Oct. 28, 2022, Chapter 13.
Traci Rhymer, 710 Locust Drive, Oct. 31, 2022, Chapter 13.
LAKE VILLAGE Clinton Thomas Keller, 370 A Rice Road, Nov. 2, 2022, Chapter 7.
LAMAR Joseph Richard Holder, 99 N. Johnsonville St., Nov. 2, 2022, Chapter 7.
LITTLE ROCK Contonia Russell, 31 Lakeside Drive, Oct. 28, 2022, Chapter 13.
Stanley White Jr., 1400 Leander Drive, Oct. 28, 2022, Chapter 7.
Heather Stuart, 5121 G. St., Oct. 28, 2022, Chapter 13.
Pierre McAdory, 10918 Beverly Hills Drive, Oct. 28, 2022, Chapter 13.
Teybius Richardson, 1300 Scott St., Oct. 28, 2022, Chapter 13.
Shannon N. Smith, 403 Charbett Drive, Oct. 28, 2022, Chapter 13.
Maliyah Reynolds, 4100 S. Shackleford Road, Oct. 28, 2022, Chapter 13.
Cheryl A. Criner, 9912 Lanehart Road, Oct. 31, 2022, Chapter 13.
Jon-Paul McCartney, 10402 Whispering Pine Drive, Oct. 31, 2022, Chapter 13.
Haley J. Crook, 2023 Park Lane, Oct. 31, 2022, Chapter 7.
Peter Branton, 4606 W. 55th St., Oct. 31, 2022, Chapter 7.
Connie B. Smith, 7401 W. Markham St., Oct. 31, 2022, Chapter 13.
Maximillia N. Muguluma, 713 Ouachia Drive, Nov. 1, 2022, Chapter 13.
Patricia Fry, 10202 Ronald Drive, Nov. 2, 2022, Chapter 7.
Erica Jefferson, 6838 Cantrell Road, Apt. K18, Nov. 2, 2022, Chapter 13.
Nikisha D. Mosley, 2007 Vancouver Drive, Nov. 2, 2022, Chapter 13.
Angela R. Warren, 26 Rosemont Drive, Nov. 2, 2022, Chapter 13.
Whitney Nelson, P.O. Box 55251, Nov. 2, 2022, Chapter 13.
MABELVALE Courtney Loy, 8822 Taliaferro Drive, Oct. 27, 2022, Chapter 7.
Shawn Marshell Trotter, 8620 Chickamuaga Court, Oct. 31, 2022, Chapter 13.
MALVERN Stephen Porter, 920 School St., Oct. 27, 2022, Chapter 13.
Vickie Lynn Simmons, 405 Easy St., Oct. 31, 2022, Chapter 13.
Thresa Hunter, 932 Glen Rose Road, Oct. 31, 2022, Chapter 13.
MARION Denise L. Williams, 909 Rue Le Maison, Nov. 1, 2022, Chapter 13.
MAUMELLE Laura Anne Gassaway, 104 Highland Point Cove, Oct. 28, 2022, Chapter 13.
Kenneth Lee Connor III, 206 Hidden Valley Loop, Oct. 28, 2022, Chapter 7.
Elizabeth Julieth Connor, 206 Hidden Valley Loop, Oct. 28, 2022, Chapter 7.
Diannia Grant, 18 Stoney Ridge Lane, Oct. 31, 2022, Chapter 13.
Richard Tyrone Grant Sr., 18 Stoney Ridge Lane, Oct. 31, 2022, Chapter 13.
Duane Richard Nickols Jr., 100 Park Drive, Apt. 933, Oct. 31, 2022, Chapter 13.
MAYFLOWER Kary M. Bennett, 23 Circle Drive, Oct. 28, 2022, Chapter 7.
Shelly D. Bennett, 23 Circle Drive, Oct. 28, 2022, Chapter 7.
Sammie Gray, P.O. Box 72, Oct. 28, 2022, Chapter 13.
MINERAL SPRINGS Christopher D. Hopkins, P.O. Box 503, Nov. 1, 2022, Chapter 13.
MONTICELLO Tekeila R. Rawls, 865 Maria Drive, Oct. 27, 2022, Chapter 13.
MORRILTON Ricky Lee Brewer, 64 Bostian Lane, Oct. 27, 2022, Chapter 13.
NORTH LITTLE ROCK Theresa Harris-Tucker, 1415 W. Ninth St., Oct. 28, 2022, Chapter 13.
Tyronda Graham-Dorrough, 2011 Aztec Drive, Apt. 1504, Oct. 31, 2022, Chapter 7.
Jerry L. Williams Sr., 5800 North Hills Blvd., Nov. 1, 2022, Chapter 13.
Michelle Bogard, 2401 Lakeview Road, Nov. 2, 2022, Chapter 13.
PEA RIDGE Kenneth Ray Derringer, 433 E. Watie St., Oct. 31, 2022, Chapter 7.
Patricia Ann Derringer, 433 E. Watie St., Oct. 31, 2022, Chapter 7.
Ryan Neal Wood, 1013 Estes Drive, Nov. 1, 2022, Chapter 7.
Jeanna Marie Wood, 1013 Estes Drive, Nov. 1, 2022, Chapter 7.
PINE BLUFF Zahra Anisa Perkins, 5008 W. 14th Ave., Oct.27, 2022, Chapter 13.
Kendra D Patterson, 25 Needles Drive, Nov. 2, 2022, Chapter 13.
Gloria Wilburn, 3500 Bay St. Apt A, Nov. 2, 2022, Chapter 13.
POCAHONTAS Brian Robert Tilghman, 411 W. Pyburn St., Oct.31, 2022, Chapter 7.
Carla Leann Tilghman, 411 W. Pyburn St., Oct. 31, 2022, Chapter 7.
David Gosha, 2340 Willow Trail, Oct. 31, 2022, Chapter 7.
PRAIRIE GROVE Stormie Mae Heiser, 10900 Brady Road, Oct. 31, 2022, Chapter 7.
REDFIELD Benjamin Aaron Warrick, 337 Turkey Creek Road, Oct. 28, 2022, Chapter 13.
Lindsey Dianna Warrick, 337 Turkey Creek Road, Oct. 28, 2022, Chapter 13.
RUSSELLVILLE Jacqueline T. Wilkins, 315 Ashbrook Lane, Nov. 2, 2022, Chapter 13.
SEARCY Kristopher Gordon, 1104 E. Race Ave. A24, Oct. 28, 2022, Chapter 13.
Foster Baker, 48 Mohawk Drive, Oct. 31, 2022, Chapter 13.
April Baker, 48 Mohawk Drive, Oct. 31, 2022, Chapter 13.
James F. Juszczyk, 123 S. Elm Terrace, Nov. 2, 2022, Chapter 7.
SHERIDAN Sommer Deshonn Holcomb, 207 Oak Tree Ridge, Nov. 2, 2022, Chapter 7.
SHERWOOD Virginia Lewis, 118 Pecan Valley, Oct. 28, 2022, Chapter 13.
Sonya Evette London, 2146 Hatcher Road, Oct. 28, 2022, Chapter 7.
Addison Blake Johnson, 3458 E. Kiehl Ave., Apt. 5807, Oct. 31, 2022, Chapter 7.
Shanez Ware, 115 Robinglen Drive, Oct. 31, 2022, Chapter 13.
SILOAM SPRINGS Kelley Renee Stewart, 305 S. College St., Oct. 31, 2022, Chapter 13.
SPRINGDALE Miranda Lugo, 285 Avignon, Oct. 31, 2022, Chapter 13.
STAR CITY Michael Ray Brock, 201 Lee Drive, Oct. 28, 2022, Chapter 13.
Melissa A Brock, 201 Lee Drive, Oct. 28, 2022, Chapter 13.
STEPHENS Harlie Colvin, 194 Elk Road, Nov. 2, 2022, Chapter 13.
STRONG Robert Francis Bledsoe, P.O. Box 246, Oct. 31, 2022, Chapter 13.
Judith Ann Bledsoe, P.O. Box 246, Oct. 31, 2022, Chapter 13.
TEXARKANA Shelly B. Ervin, 17 Green Acre Drive, Oct. 31, 2022, Chapter 13.
VAN BUREN Shane D. Eads, 2438 Dora Road, Oct. 27, 2022, Chapter 13.
Julia L Eads, 2438 Dora Road, Oct. 27, 2022, Chapter 13.
Jennifer Joy Brownfield, 1206 Opal Circle, Oct. 31, 2022, Chapter 13.
Staci Johnson, 534 Mays Branch Road, Nov. 1, 2022, Chapter 13.
James L Linton, 2 Sherwood Street, Nov. 2, 2022, Chapter 13.
VILONIA James Michael Sanders, 130 Newberry Road, Oct. 31, 2022, Chapter 13.
Melissa Naomi Sanders, 130 Newberry Road, Oct. 31, 2022, Chapter 13.
WEST MEMPHIS Dekiara D. Brown, 1950 N. Avalon St., Apt. 41, Oct. 27, 2022, Chapter 13.
Sonya Tucker, 413 S. 12th St., Nov. 1, 2022, Chapter 13.
WHITE HALL Michael Lance Fikes, 10111 Princeton Pike, Oct. 28, 2022, Chapter 7.
John Calvin Stephens Jr., 14500 Dollarway Road, Nov. 2, 2022, Chapter 13.
Julie Ann Stephens, 14500 Dollarway Road, Nov. 2, 2022, Chapter 13.
WINSLOW Beverly A. Edens, 16811 Bailey Road, Nov. 1, 2022, Chapter 13.