Birth Announcements

The following is a list of those births reported to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette by area hospitals. It may not be a complete list since parents may ask the hospital not to publicly release the news of a birth.

BAPTIST HEALTH MEDICAL CENTER-LITTLE ROCK

Oct. 25

Danielle Patton and Willie Russell, Little Rock, son.

Brooke and Brandon Nash, Benton, daughter.

Katherine and Benjamin Emanuel, Little Rock, daughter.

Oct. 26

Jaimie Beckwith and Andrain Soucy, Little Rock, son.

Summer and Tyler Stebbins, Mabelvale, son.

Keanna Cox and Devontae Eason, Little Rock, daughter.

Anna and Pat Lester, Little Rock, daughter.

Oct. 27

Shemekia Hammock and Carlton Biggers, Jacksonville, daughter.

Quanisha and Ruddie Allen, Little Rock, son.

Rebecca and Joshua West, Sherwood, daughter.

Oct. 28

Montasia Tyler, Little Rock, daughter.

Jordan and CJ Uzick, Little Rock, son.

Charla and Jeremy Williams, North Little Rock, son.

Oct. 29

Shelby and Kristopher McCall, Sherwood, son.

Oct. 30

Lily Lenderman and Justin French, Batesville, daughter.

Jhada Walker and Neil Turner, Pine Bluff, daughter.

Kelsi Hattaway and Emilio Rizo, Little Rock, son.

Oct. 31

Michelle Arnold and Philex Hines, Little Rock, daughter.

Jessica and Amell Willis, Maumelle, son.

Nov. 1

Erica and Justin Barton, Lonoke, daughter.

Maria Mendez and Rene Zuniga, North Little Rock, daughter.

Nov.2

Cassidy Wallace and Steven Hampton, Benton, daughter.

UAMS MEDICAL CENTER

Oct. 25

Khamari Cotton and Kareem Gillespie Jr., Little Rock, son.

Emily and Joseph Hooker, North Little Rock, daughter.

Oct. 28

Millie Milton and Cameron Gitz, Little Rock, son.

Oct. 29

Jessica McKiney and Kejoan Culbreth, Jacksonville, son.

Oct. 30

Makiya Ryan and Zion Marshell, North Little Rock, daughter.

Nov. 2

Tara and Jonathan Garner, Little Rock, daughter.

Rakaiya Walker, Jonesboro, daughter.