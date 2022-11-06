Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest Public Notices Core Values Elections Voter Guide Newsletters Sports Archive Obits Puzzles Opinion Story Ideas
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Building Permits

by Angelyn Dupwe, Joy Jackson, Ashley Savage, Micah Farmer | Today at 4:33 a.m.

Building permits for the Little Rock metro area; projects valued at $75,000 or more.

COMMERCIAL

Nabholz Construction, 1 Shackleford W. Blvd., $9,300,000.

Grinder Taber Grinder, Inc., 17400 Chenal Parkway, $2,000,000.

RESIDENTIAL

Richard Harp Homes, 58 Chenal Circle, $500,000.

Icon Homes, LLC., 101 Mergeron Court, $310,000.

Icon Homes, LLC., 100 Mergeron Court, $300,000.

Ken Hayes Realty, 1521 S. Gaines St., $239,000.

A Paradise Home Builders, 7916 Kanis Oaks Drive, $252,000.

KustomMade Properties, 1518 S. Martin St., $130,000.

Print Headline: Building Permits

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT