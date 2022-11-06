Building permits for the Little Rock metro area; projects valued at $75,000 or more.

COMMERCIAL

Nabholz Construction, 1 Shackleford W. Blvd., $9,300,000.

Grinder Taber Grinder, Inc., 17400 Chenal Parkway, $2,000,000.

RESIDENTIAL

Richard Harp Homes, 58 Chenal Circle, $500,000.

Icon Homes, LLC., 101 Mergeron Court, $310,000.

Icon Homes, LLC., 100 Mergeron Court, $300,000.

Ken Hayes Realty, 1521 S. Gaines St., $239,000.

A Paradise Home Builders, 7916 Kanis Oaks Drive, $252,000.

KustomMade Properties, 1518 S. Martin St., $130,000.