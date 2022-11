The following burglaries are from reports collected from the Little Rock and North Little Rock police departments. The names listed are of those who reported a burglary and the dates are when the crime is believed to have taken place. Cammack Village data are not included.

North Little Rock

72113

• 4000 Cooks Landing Road, commercial, unknown, 5:50 p.m. Nov. 3, property valued at $900.

• 7645 Vestal Blvd. A8, residence, Tevecca Bennett, 6 p.m. Nov. 2, property valued at $5,345.

72114

• 1620 Pike Ave, residence, unknown, 9 a.m. Oct. 28, property valued at $1,000.

• 1217 Park Drive, residence, Kihla Mcgee, 7:00 p.m. Oct. 30, property valued at $450.

• 1521 Marion St., residence, Laron Pitts, 8:30 p.m. Oct. 30, property valued at $2,200.

• 311 N. Magnolia, residence, Courtney Kindle, 10:45 p.m. Oct. 28, property valued at $500.

72116

• 5051 Warden Road, commercial, Alonzo Brown, 10 p.m. Oct. 28, property valued at $7.

• 3812 Hillside Drive, residence, Tamara Walls, 10 p.m. Oct. 30, property valued at $500.

• 4500 W. Commercial Drive, commercial, Stanley Hall, 11 p.m. Oct. 31, property valued at $600.

72117

• 124 Eureka Gardens Road, commercial, Brandon Jefferson, 2:20 p.m. Oct. 30, property valued at $3,500.

• 1 Grey Road A242, commercial, Teela Thompson, 12:36 p.m. Nov. 2, property valued at $1,585.

• 400 N. Palm St, residence, Darrin Williams, 9:20 a.m. Nov. 3, property valued at $1,090.