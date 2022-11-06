Cafe fire in Russia leaves 13 people dead

MOSCOW -- A fire in a large cafe in the Russian city of Kostroma killed 13 people Saturday, local authorities said.

The governor of the Kostroma region, Sergei Sitnikov, said five other other people were slightly injured. Kostroma, a riverside city of 270,000, is 210 miles north of Moscow.

The blaze broke out in the early hours after someone apparently used a flare gun, according to the authorities. The Russian state news agency RIA Novosti reported that a brawl broke out in the cafe shortly before the fire, but it wasn't immediately clear if it had anything to do with the flare gun.

Russia's Investigative Committee, which investigates major crimes, reported that a suspect in the firing of the flare gun was detained and the cafe's director also was being held.

Rescuers were able to evacuate 250 people. The roof of the cafe collapsed during the fire, which engulfed an area of more than 37,000 square feet. Firefighters spent five hours battling the blaze, and a dozen residents of nearby residential buildings were evacuated as a precaution.

Ikhtiyar Mirzoyev, a member of the regional legislature and owner of the cafe, promised assistance to those affected by the fire.

It wasn't the first time that pyrotechnics caused a deadly fire at a recreational venue in Russia. In 2009, more than 150 people were killed in a blaze at the Lame Horse nightclub in the city of Perm that broke out after a performer set off fireworks.

In this handout photo released by the Russian Emergency Ministry Press Service, firefighters try to extinguish a fire at a cafe in Kostroma, Russia, Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022. Russia emergency officials said the fire killed multiple people in Kostroma, north of Moscow. (Russian Emergency Ministry Press Service via AP)



