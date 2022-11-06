Club news: Hikers, VFW, Quilt Guild

Hill N Dale

The Hill N Dale hiking club will hike Nov. 10 on the Elk River Hiking Trail near Independence, Kan. The hike is six miles out-and-back. The drive to get there is approximately two hours and 20 minutes each way from Bella Vista.

Additionally there will be a hike on Nov. 16 on the Ozark Highland Trail from the Morgan Fields trailhead to Hare Mountain. This is the highest point on the Ozark Highland Trail. This is a 5 mile out-and-back hike.

Interested hikers may contact Trail Boss Bev Munstermann at (479) 721-2193 or munster@olemac.net.

Information: bvhikingclub.com.

Handweavers

The Northwest Arkansas Handweavers Guild will meet at 10 a.m. Nov. 12 at the Shiloh Meeting Hall on the campus of the Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in Springdale.

The program will be presented by member Janet Petty on "Photographing Your Handwovens." Accurate photos of projects are important for documentation and record keeping. More artful photographs can enhance the possibility of a piece being selected for inclusion in an exhibit.

The guild offers periodic classes for new weavers as well as monthly programs and occasional multi-day workshops. Visitors are always welcome at meetings.

Information: nwahandweaversguild.com or email nwahandweaversguild@gmail.com.

Hill Hikers

The Ozark Hill Hikers, affiliated with the American Volkssport Association, will walk Nov. 12 in Fayetteville. Registration is from 9:30 to 10 a.m. at Walgreens, 2964 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. There is a fee of $3 for credit and $2 for noncredit.

There is a short drive to the start point at Cato Springs Trail, where participants will choose either a 5K or 10K walk. This walk is along scenic greenway trails inside Kessler Mountain Regional Park.

Membership dues to the Ozark Hill Hikers are $12 a year prorated $1 for each month remaining in the calendar year.

Information: email bvvohh@gmail.com or (479) 381-9366.

Computers

The Bella Vista Computer Club will meet at 7 p.m. Nov. 14 at Highland Crossings Center, Room 1001, 1801 Forest Hills Blvd. in Bella Vista. The program will be "Internet Buying for the Holidays" with Ginny Vance.

This will be an in-person meeting with Zoom simulcast.

The following classes are currently scheduled for November:

• Nov. 9 -- "Why, When and How to Backup Your C Drive," with Pete Opland, 9-11 a.m.

• Nov. 15 -- "Basic Computer Security, Part 2," with Justin Sell, 2-4 p.m.

• Nov. 30 -- "Slow PC? Let's Upgrade or Buy New," with Pete Opland, 9-11 a.m.

Information: bvcomputerclub.org.

DAR

The Lovely Purchase Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution, will meet Nov. 14 with a sign-in and meet-and-greet starting at 9:30 a.m. and the business beginning at 10 a.m. This meeting will feature guest speaker Jake Greening, a U.S. Army veteran, who will speak on "The Veteran's Wall of Honor: A tribute to all who have served since 1776."

The group meets the second Monday of each month in the chapel at Bella Vista First United Methodist Church, 20 Boyce Drive. The DAR is a patriotic organization for women who are passionate about community service, preserving history and educating children, as well as honoring and supporting those who serve our nation. Visitors are welcome to attend.

Information: susie.bellinski@me.com.

VFW

Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2952 and Auxiliary meets at 7 p.m. on the second Thursday of each month at St. Thomas Episcopal Church, 2898 S. 48th St. in Springdale. There is a dinner at 6 p.m.

Information: (479) 601-1319, (571) 334-1681 or email cardieldorothyvfw@gmail.com.

Quilt Guild

The Quilt Guild of Northwest Arkansas is sponsoring a $500 scholarship grant in 2023 to a graduating high school or current college student from Washington, Benton, Carroll, and Madison counties who is pursuing a degree in textile arts. The scholarship grant is to be used for educational expenses such as tuition, books and workshop fees.

The guild was formed to promote the appreciation of the rich heritage of the art of quilting and to enhance each member's own quilting skills and knowledge. It is also the purpose of the organization to expand and enrich the art of quilting for future generations.

The scholarship application form is available on the website. Completed applications should be mailed to QUILT Guild of Northwest Arkansas, Scholarship Committee Chairman, P.O. Box 1364, Springdale, AR 72765 with a postmark no later than Feb. 1, 2023. Be sure to allow for slow postal service, and make sure adequate postage is paid as this could cause a delay in delivery past the deadline.

Information: quiltguildnwa@gmail.com.