The Links set session on mental health

The Pine Bluff Chapter of The Links Inc. invites the community to attend the virtual session, "Taking Care of our Mental Health," at 7 p.m. Nov. 17. The presenter will be Kimberly D. Key-Bell, assistant deputy director of treatment for the Arkansas Division of Youth Services.

This is the second event in the Preparing our Community for Success series, according to a news release.

A licensed social worker, Key-Bell also has a private practice, Haven Counseling and Consulting. She travels across the country speaking on issues related to mental health, according to the release.

Key-Bell has bachelor's and master's degrees in social work from the University of Arkansas at Little Rock.

"She is dedicated to dispelling the myths about mental illness and substance abuse recovery that routinely keep people; often minorities, people of color, the impoverished, and the uninsured bound and untreated," according to the release.

The Zoom link to the event is https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81687358782?pwd=dnpZcGFYbFl6TFZKNThXSTJLMThOQT09 with meeting ID: 816 8735 8782 and passcode: 257663. To call, dial 646-558-8656.

Kelly D. Bryant is the program chair of the Pine Bluff Chapter of The Links, and Tenita Shannon-Gragg is the chapter president.

New Jerusalem plans revival

New Jerusalem Baptist Church, 1317 S. Texas St., invites the community to the fall revival, according to Stuff in The Bluff.com.

Services will be held 7 p.m. on the following dates with these speakers:

Tuesday -- The Rev. Clark Thomas, pastor of New Salem Baptist Church;

Wednesday -- The Rev. Chris Briggs, pastor of New Birth Baptist Church;

Thursday -- The Rev. Learthur Shelton, pastor of Open Door Christian Church.

The Rev. M. Kriston Wilson is the host pastor. Details: New Jerusalem Baptist Church on Facebook.

Area Agency slates menu

The Area Agency on Aging of Southeast Arkansas is serving lunches from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. weekdays at the senior centers. Lunches available next week include:

Monday -- Baked mushroom burger, stewed tomatoes, Au Gratin potatoes, pineapples, and milk.

Tuesday -- Homemade chicken soup, broccoli and cauliflower salad, crackers, Jell-o, and milk.

Wednesday -- Spaghetti with meat sauce, Italian vegetables, garlic biscuit, orange wedges, and milk.

Thursday -- Open face roast beef sandwich with gravy, mashed potatoes, California blend vegetables, fruit, and milk.

Friday -- BBQ meat on bun, coleslaw, roasted potatoes, hot winter fruit, and milk.

Details: Strachota Senior Citizens Center, (870) 543-6323.