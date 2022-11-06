Early voting centers

Early voting in Tuesday's general election, school board races and judicial runoffs ends Monday.

Voters may vote at any center in their county of residence. Voter must provide a form of photo identification. No bags nor purses are allowed in the Benton County Administration Building. Here are the voting sites for Benton, Sebastian and Washington counties.

BENTON COUNTY

Voting will be from 8 a.m. to to 5 p.m. at the following sites:

• Administration Building, 215 E. Central Ave., Suite 324, Bentonville

• County Clerk's Office, 2111 W. Walnut St., Rogers

• Benton County Election Commission, 2109 W. Walnut St., Rogers

• County Clerk's Office, 707 S. Lincoln St., Siloam Springs

• First Landmark Baptist Church, 206 S.E. 28th St., Bentonville

• Centerton Community Building, 20 Main St., Centerton

• Sunnyside Baptist Church, 210 E. Locust St., Rogers

• Rogers Convention Center, 3303 S. Pinnacle Hills Parkway, Rogers

• Siloam Springs Community Building, 110 N. Mount Olive St., Siloam Springs

SEBASTIAN COUNTY

Voting will be from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the following sites:

• Sebastian County Courthouse, Room G8, 35 S. Sixth St., Fort Smith

• Martin Luther King Park, 1901 N. Greenwood Ave., Fort Smith

• Creekmore Community Center, 3301 S. M St., Fort Smith

• Rye Hill Baptist Church, 11501 U.S. 71 South, Fort Smith

• Ben Geren Park, Tornado Shelter, 7200 Zero St., Fort Smith

• Greenwood Sebastian County Fairgrounds, 530 E. Knoxville St., Greenwood

WASHINGTON COUNTY

Voting will be from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.at the following site:

• Washington County Courthouse, 280 N. College Ave., Fayetteville