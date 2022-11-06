EDITORIAL: Migratory problems

It's hard to keep a stiff upper lip sometimes.

In Great Britain, the interior minister is under fire for "wretched" conditions at over-crowded immigration processing centers. Word around the campfire is that England's South East coast is beginning to resemble the southern U.S.-Mexican border as migrants, in increasing numbers, take to the Strait of Dover. And just like back here in the colonies, Britain is struggling with how to handle the influx.

A processing center in Kent was forced to take in extra immigrants after another was attacked by a suicide bomber. It appears no one else was killed in the attack, thankfully. But with a normal capacity of 1,500, the center now bursts at the seams with 4,000 people. And these facilities were set up to house refugees for days, not for weeks, as is now the case with many.

Meanwhile, living conditions at many of these centers have deteriorated in recent weeks. Home Secretary Suella Braverman, a controversial figure even to fellow Tories, insists her department is working "tirelessly" to improve facilities.

But the Associated Press reports that she vented about an "invasion of our southern coast" and illegal immigration that's "out of control." These days, terms like "illegal" and "invasion" in reference to immigrants won't win you many friends on the left. But Ms. Braverman, who's a braver man than us, doesn't seem to care. (For those opposed to her policies, and who would like to be rid of her completely, she said, "Let them try." Somewhere Margaret Thatcher is smiling.)

What the Brits are experiencing is unauthorized immigration that's out of control, beyond the means of the state to deal with effectively. We feel their pain.

More from Secretary Braverman: The home secretary is a supporter of the British government's "Rwanda Plan," which would pay the African nation $135 million to finance opportunities for migrants--including education, job skills and language training. Those whose asylum was granted in Rwanda wouldn't be allowed back in the UK.

Great Britain has mostly been spared the immigration growing pains of the U.S. and other European countries. But this year, roughly 40,000 have made the journey across the Channel, the AP reports. That's up from 28,000 and 8,500 the previous two years. According to Eurostat, 1.9 million people entered EU countries from non-EU countries in 2020 alone.

Much of the current British influx is from the highly profitable people-smuggling business. Gangs ferry desperate immigrants (among others) across the Channel in small, crowded boats, just as smugglers use box trucks to transport immigrants (among others) illegally to this country. And just as abandoned, overcrowded and unventilated trucks have left immigrants dead along the U.S.-Mexico border, capsized boats in the Channel have led to dozens of deaths since the uptick.

Meanwhile, European immigration fatigue has grown for the past two decades as countries struggle to absorb the influx and immigrants struggle to assimilate. A 2018 poll from YouGov revealed that a majority of those surveyed in each of seven western European nations was opposed to accepting more unauthorized migrants.

It seems the majority of Brits are deciding what many Americans decided years ago: A nation can't be a nation without a border. And although it's fortunate to live in a country that others want to join, these things must be organized. And laws are there for a reason. Because when all of it breaks down, it's a bloody mess.