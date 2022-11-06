Flames douse Razorbacks’ vaunted running game

FAYETTEVILLE -- The University of Arkansas' offensive line entered Saturday's home non-conference game against Liberty with the best overall grade among Power 5 teams.

Based on the eye test alone, their cumulative mark of 88.3, according to analytics website Pro Football Focus, is sure to drop a bit following the Razorbacks' 21-19 loss to the Flames in Reynolds Razorback Stadium.

Liberty, in securing its first win over an SEC program, recorded 14 tackles for loss, sacked Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson 4 times and limited the Razorbacks' stout run game to a season-low 144 yards. Arkansas averaged 244.5 rushing yards per game in the first eight games.

"We came out extremely slow and could not run the football," Arkansas coach Sam Pittman said. "Their twist game was...we had 14 negative-yardage plays, whether it be sacks -- we had four of those -- and we had 10 negative-yardage runs, which we worked on it all week.

"For whatever reason, we were having a hard time snapping the ball and a hard time blocking them."

Pittman added that Arkansas' staff during game week had a good idea what would come from the Liberty defense. The Flames' game plan was similar to what they employed in their 37-36 loss at Wake Forest on Sept. 17.

They limited the Demon Deacons to 21 yards on 26 carries.

"Basically, they were twisting away from the back," Pittman said. "They were trying to take our stretch play away from us, which we anticipated coming into the game and had blocked it up, obviously, a lot better in practice than we did tonight. But it wasn't some scheme we didn't know they had.

"They were twisting inside and twisting the two away from the back and blitzing that side, as well. We just didn't play very well.

"Getting kids motivated and things in the first half, that's up to the head coach, and we didn't play inspired football in the first half."

Liberty's 14 tackles for loss were its most in a game since moving to the Football Bowl Subdivision for the 2018 season. Its previous high was 13 against Gardner-Webb on Oct. 15 and Massachusetts last year.

The Flames were led in that department by defensive end Durrell Johnson, who had 3.5 stops behind the line of scrimmage, including a pair of sacks. Eight other players tallied at least one tackle for loss, and the tackles for loss cost the Razorbacks 57 yards.

Arkansas' previous high for tackles for loss allowed in a game this season was nine against Cincinnati and Alabama. Under Pittman, the previous high was 10.

The Razorbacks' opponents have recorded 52 negative-yardage plays in 2022.

"We'll fix it. They're good kids up there and they want to do well and all those things," Pittman said of the offensive line. "They out-schemed us over there. They out-quicked us. It seemed like we were behind the twist with the ball carrier, and we needed to be in front of it.

"They were getting penetration early in the game with that and we couldn't get the ball to the edge. We went back inside and it seemed like their calls, they were twisting inside, as well. It seemed like they had a pretty good call for what we were trying to run.

"We couldn't catch up with their speed is what it looked like to me without watching the tape."

A byproduct of the off game from Arkansas' front was Raheim Sanders, the SEC's leading rusher, finishing with a season-low 60 yards on 17 carries. Eight of his runs went for no gain or a loss.

The Razorbacks in the first quarter rushed for three yards on nine carries. And backup tailback AJ Green capped the opening quarter with a 19-yard rush.

In the third quarter, Arkansas totaled 13 yards on 12 rush attempts. It finished the game with a season-low 3.4 yard-per-carry average.

"I guess it was just one of them days, you know?" said Arkansas receiver Jadon Haselwood, who caught a team-high eight passes for 86 yards. "We didn't plan on starting slow. It just happened. In the second half we did what we had to do to get back in the game."

"It just wasn't enough."