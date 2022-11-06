Jefferson County Food & Safety Report





The Arkansas Department of Health regulates the sale of food at establishments that include restaurants, bars, day cares, schools, grocery stores, convenience stores, bed and breakfast facilities, hotels/motels, mobile units and concession stands. Inspections are made unannounced by environmental health specialists.

Electronic copies of retail food inspection reports are available on the Arkansas Food Inspection Portal. To access the portal, visit the food protection page on the Arkansas Department of Health website at www.healthy.arkansas.gov.

Recent reports include:

TASTY DONUTS, 2720 S. Hazel St. Date of inspection into complaint/routine inspection Oct. 13. Observation: Corrective Action: Maintain the premises free of insects, rodents, and other pests. The presence of insects, rodents, and other pests shall be controlled to eliminate their presence on the PREMISES by (A) Routinely inspecting incoming shipments of FOOD and supplies; (B) Routinely inspecting the PREMISES for evidence of pests; (C) Using methods, if pests are found, such as trapping devices or other means of pest control and (D) Eliminating harborage conditions. Observed wiping cloths laying on counter top. Wiping cloths shall be used as intended and in compliance with Regulations pertaining to Retail Food establishment.

TASTY DONUTS, 2720 S. Hazel St. Date of follow-up inspection Nov. 1. All violations corrected during time of follow-up inspection.

SONIC DRIVE IN - WHITEHALL, 8601 Dollarway Road, White Hall. Date of inspection Oct. 24. Milk (52 degrees F) in the front cooler by the ice cream machine is out of safe temperature range. Time/Temperature Control for Safety (TCS) Foods shall be kept cold at a temperature of 41.0°F or below, as measured by an internal probe thermometer, to limit bacterial growth. Milk and other TCS foods in the cooler were discarded during inspection. Observed trash cans containing food residue not being covered when not in continuous use. Trash cans containing food residue should be covered when not in continuous use. Observed cardboard being used to line the floors of the kitchen by the drink making station. Absorbent materials should not be used to line the floors. Floors in the kitchen, especially under shelving and cooking equipment, are unclean. Clean the physical facilities as often as necessary to keep them clean.

SONIC DRIVE IN - WHITEHALL, 8601 Dollarway Road, White Hall. Date of follow-up inspection Nov. 1. Observed trash cans containing food residue not being covered when not in continuous use. Trash cans containing food residue should be covered when not in continuous use.

STAR BUCKS - ARAMARK, 1301 La Davis Prexy, Dr SLOT 4901 DR. Date of inspection Nov. 2. Observation: Observed trash can with no lid. All trash cans need lids. When containing food items.

CFA - ARAMARK, 1301 La Davis Prexy, Dr SLOT 4901 DR. Date of inspection Nov. 2. At least one EMPLOYEE that has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control FOOD preparation and service shall be a certified FOOD protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an ACCREDITED PROGRAM. Observed wiping cloth laying in hand washing sink. Wiping cloths shall be used as intended and in compliance with Regulations pertaining to Retail Food establishment. Wiping cloths was place in sanitize solution.

SARACEN Q STORE, 3701 A Market St. Date of inspection Oct. 27. At least one EMPLOYEE that has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control FOOD preparation and service shall be a certified FOOD protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an ACCREDITED PROGRAM.

UNIVERSITY FOOD AND GAS INC., 1702 University Drive. Date of follow-up inspection Oct. 27. All violations were corrected during time of inspection.

BIG BANJO PIZZA PARLOR, 4208 W. 28th Ave. Date of inspection Oct. 26. At least one EMPLOYEE that has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control FOOD preparation and service shall be a certified FOOD protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an ACCREDITED PROGRAM. Observation: Need to clean non-food contact surfaces. Corrective Action: Nonfood contact surfaces shall be kept free of an accumulation of dust, dirt, food residue, and other debris.

RALLY'S HAMBURGERS, 403 N. Blake St. Date of inspection Oct. 26. Observed trash can with no lid. Trash can shall have lid when not in continuous use or containing food items. Corrective Action: It is unlawful to operate a retail food establishment without a valid permit. Contact the billing office at 501-661-2171 to ensure that you are in compliance with the law.



