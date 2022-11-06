Sections
Fort Smith police seeking man they call armed and dangerous

by NWA Democrat-Gazette | Today at 4:00 a.m.
Jarred Cole Watson


FORT SMITH -- Police are searching for a man they say pointed a firearm at an officer during a traffic stop.

Police are searching for Jarred Cole Watson, 26, after police stopped Watson on his motorcycle, according to a Police Department news release. Police said Watson rammed the police vehicle with his motorcycle and ran from the scene while pointing a firearm at the officer.

Police said Watson should be considered "armed and extremely dangerous." They are asking anyone who knows of his whereabouts to call the department at (479) 709-5100.


Print Headline: Police seek man called armed, dangerous

