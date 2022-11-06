Freshman provides big spark

FAYETTEVILLE -- University of Arkansas freshman Quincey McAdoo was not going to let down a huge contingent of friends and family in attendance for his first extensive action of the season on Friday.

The 6-2, 181-pounder did Clarendon proud with a blocked punt and an interception in the Razorbacks' 21-19 loss to Liberty.

The coming-out party for McAdoo might have been hard to predict just a few weeks ago, when he was not in the game rotation at receiver and playing special teams. However, a series of injuries in the secondary caused him to ask the Arkansas coaches if he could join fellow receiver Sam Mbake in switching to defense.

"They didn't ask me, I asked after I saw our DB room was getting a little, like, everybody was hurt," McAdoo said. "So I knew I played defense in high school and felt like I could contribute, so I asked Coach Pitt what was his thoughts on me playing defense for the remainder of the year, and we're here."

McAdoo blocked a punt from the Liberty 7 through the back of the end zone to pull the Razorbacks within 21-5.

Later, he pulled a potential catch by Noah Frith away for his first college interception, leading to the Hogs' first touchdown of the game.

McAdoo said the home folks in the crowd were motivation.

"I felt like that's what really pushed me to do good," he said. "Coming from a small town, you know, that's all you got. That's all my people. Everybody in the stands, it just felt like I was back at home again."

Coming in behind Malik Chavis at cornerback opposite Dwight McGlothern, McAdoo wound up with three tackles and a pass breakup.

"He's had two or three weeks now to basically learn the entire position and he's doing an incredible job," linebacker Bumper Pool said.

"Throwing that pick, our backs were against the wall there and he came out and made a play," added linebacker Drew Sanders.

Take your pick

Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson was noticeably not his usual self at times in the passing game.

The Razorbacks' second-year starter threw a pair of interceptions in a game for the first time in his college career. He entered with 1 interception in 2022, and 2 in his last 14 games.

Jefferson's first interception bounced off the hands of tight end Trey Knox in the end zone in the second quarter and into the arms of Liberty cornerback Daijahn Anthony.

His second, in the fourth quarter, was intended for Ketron Jackson Jr. deep over the middle deep and safety Robert Rahimi read the play, picked it at the 50 and returned it 17 yards.

The interceptions came 11 attempts apart. Jefferson also had seven passes broken up by the Liberty defense.

Jefferson finished the game 23-of-37 passing for 284 yards and 2 touchdowns.

50-yard FGs

Cam Little's 50-yard field goal on the final play of the first half was the third of 50-plus yards in his career and his second of the season.

Little had plenty of leg on the 50 yard kick, which drifted left, a few feet inside the right upright.

Little had been 1 of 2 on 50 yarders this season, missing from 50 against South Carolina and converting from 51 against Mississippi State. The 6-2, 181-pounder from Moore, Okla., was 1 of 3 from 50-plus yards as a freshman in 2021, missing from 50 at Ole Miss and from 53 versus Auburn before connecting on a 51-yarder against Mississippi State.

AD plea

Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson, on his two-point conversion attempt with 1:11 remaining, came up less than one yard shy of tying the game 21-21.

The line judge assigned to the goal line on the Arkansas sideline ruled the quarterback was short on the play. Moments later, UA Athletic Director Hunter Yurachek walked multiple yards onto the field in the end zone, obviously disputing the call.

The official walked toward him, and Yurachek backpedaled to the sideline. After a fairly lengthy review, the call on the field was upheld.

Independence

Liberty became the first Independent to beat Arkansas since Memphis won 16-15 at Liberty Bowl Stadium in 1994.

The Razorbacks entered Saturday's game with 12 consecutive victories over Independents, including 52-35 at BYU on Oct. 15.

Arkansas had never lost to an Independent in Fayetteville, but had lost three times to Independents in Little Rock -- to Miami, Fla., in 1987 and 1991, and Memphis in 1993.

The Razorbacks have an all-time record of 22-6 against Independents.

Non-Power 5s

Liberty became the fifth team from outside the Power 5 to beat Arkansas in the past five seasons, but the first since Sam Pittman took over the Razorbacks' program in 2020. Pittman had his school-record eight-game winning streak in non-conference games to open his career snapped.

Chad Morris-coached teams lost 34-27 to Colorado State and 44-17 to North Texas in 2018, and lost 31-24 to San Jose State and 45-19 to Western Kentucky in 2019.

Four of the five losses to non-Power 5 teams have been in Fayetteville.

Pittman had won eight consecutive games against non-conference teams since he was hired, including six against teams from outside the Power 5.

Three and out

The Razorbacks had a three-and-out offensive series to open the game, their third on a game-opening drive this season and their second in a row.

Arkansas also had three and out series on their first possessions against Missouri State and Auburn.

The Razorbacks have scored on only one opening drive, a 68-yard march that featured five first downs before Raheim Sanders scored on a 1-yard run against South Carolina.

First TD

Arkansas cornerback Dwight McGlothern had not given up a touchdown pass all season, per statistics compiled by Pro Football Focus.

That changed with 42 seconds left in the first half. On an extended play after quarterback Johnathan Bennett bought himself more time in the pocket, receiver Treon Sibley used the extra seconds to find a space in the front right corner of the end zone. McGlothern had his back to the play and came in to front Sibley, by the 6-foot sophomore went low and got his hands under the ball to make the 18-yard scoring pass.

Liberty first

Liberty beat an SEC team for the first time.

The Flames lost 53-0 at Auburn in 2018 and lost 27-14 last season at Ole Miss.

Liberty is 3-7 in games against Power 5 teams under fourth-year Coach Hugh Freeze. The Flames defeated Syracuse and Virginia Tech from the ACC in 2020.

Finally for Freeze

Liberty Coach Hugh Freeze was on the winning sideline for the first time in four trips to Fayetteville.

Freeze was 0-2 here as Ole Miss' coach, with losses of 30-0 in 2014 and 34-30 in 2016. He was also the Rebels' tight ends coach when Arkansas defeated Ole Miss 38-3 in Fayetteville in 2006.

A Freeze-coached team defeated the Razorbacks in the state of Arkansas for the second time. His first Ole Miss team won 30-27 in Little Rock in 2012.

Can't do it

Arkansas Coach Sam Pittman kept his halftime remarks on the Razorback Sports Network short and to the point.

"We got the three at the end, but we're not playing good anywhere," Pittman said, referencing Cam Little's 50-yard field goal on the last play of the half.

"We can't run the ball. We can't tackle. Leaving guys wide open. That's me. I've got to get it corrected."