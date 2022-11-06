FYI: An Entertainment Calendar for Nov. 6-12

Nov. 6 (Sunday)

Fall Foliage Shoot -- 7 a.m., Van Winkle trailhead on the north side of Arkansas 12, just west of the visitor's center at Hobbs State Park near Rogers. Hosted by the Photographic Society of Northwest Arkansas. Free. 789-5000.

NWA Makers Fall Market -- 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Washington County Fairgrounds, 2537 N. McConnell Ave. in Fayetteville. Free admission; parking is $5. nwamakers.com.

"Detroit '67" -- The civil rights movement captured in one moment in one city, 2 p.m., TheatreSquared in Fayetteville. $27-$57; digital streaming also available. theatre2.org.

"Almost, Maine" -- A set of nine vignettes about love under the Northern Lights, 2 p.m., Arkansas Public Theatre at the Victory in Rogers. Final performance. $20-$40. arkansaspublictheatre.org.

"Peter and the Wolf" -- Presented by SoNA, 3 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Nov. 7 (Monday)

Drop-In Tour: Collection Highlights -- 11:30 a.m. Monday, Thursday & Sunday, 2 p.m. Saturday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Tour: Architecture -- 1 p.m. Monday, Thursday, Sunday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Adult Speaker Series -- Xyta Lucas on Bella Vista History, 5:30 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

Yoga at FPL -- 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Book Talk at Night -- "Hell in the Heartland" by Jax Miller, 6:30 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Nov. 8 (Tuesday)

Second Tuesday Lunch & Learn -- With Anna Heckmann of the Turtle Shire Rehabilitation Center, noon, Rogers Public Library. Free. rogerspubliclibrary.org.

NWA Letter Writers -- 4 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

Mindfulness Meditation -- 5:30 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

First Edition Book Club -- "Before I Go to Sleep" by S.J. Watson, 6 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. bentonvillelibrary.org.

Books & Brews -- "The Picture of Dorian Gray" by Oscar Wilde, 6 p.m., El-Sol Mexican Restaurant in Fayetteville. Hosted by Fayetteville Public Library. Free. Register at faylib.org.

Reading & Discussion -- With Walton Visiting Writer in Translation Ellen Dore Watson, 6:30 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Virtual Trivia Night -- 7 p.m., Fort Smith Public Library via Facebook Live. Free. fortsmithlibrary.org.

Nov. 9 (Wednesday)

Gentle Flow Yoga -- 10 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Drop-In Tour: Big Picture -- Art, architecture and nature, 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Friday & Saturday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

3 In 30 -- Three artworks in 30 minutes, 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, Friday & Saturday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Village Lakes Poets & Writers -- 1 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

Mo Pros -- With multidisciplinary creative Dina Benbrahim, 5:30 p.m., Fermentation Hall at the Momentary in Bentonville. $10. 657-2335 or themomentary.org.

Make More Comics Art Group -- 6 p.m., Rogers Public Library. Free. rogerspubliclibrary.org.

Supporting Caregivers -- A discussion panel, 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Bilingual Zumba -- 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Nov. 10 (Thursday)

Crimes & Clues Book Club -- "Into the Woods" by Tana French, 9:30 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. Register at faylib.org.

Anyone Can Learn to Letter -- 10:30 a.m.-noon, Fort Smith Windsor Library. Free. fortsmithlibrary.org.

Housing Solutions -- Transitioning from "Home-less" to "Home-full," 1:30 p.m., Orchard Trail at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

"Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer" -- With CSA Stars on Stage, 4:30 p.m., Fort Smith Main Library. Free. fortsmithlibrary.org.

Evening Talk -- Yo-Yo Ma and Carrie Mae Weems, 7 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Sold out. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

"Coffee Shop" -- An original comedy by Jamie Lambdin-Bolin, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 10-12; 2 p.m. Nov. 13; again Nov. 16-19, Fort Smith Little Theatre, 401 N. Sixth St. $12 except opening night, which is $20. fslt.org or 783-2966.

Nov. 11 (Friday)

Drop-In Tour: Art Trail -- Sculpture & nature, 1 p.m., Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Veteran's Day Conversation -- Defending Our Constitution, 6 p.m., Great Hall at Crystal Bridges Museum. $15. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Nov. 12 (Saturday)

Super Saturday -- With Shannon Wurst, 10 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Pilates -- 10 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Native American Month Story Time -- 10 a.m., Rogers Public Library. Free. rogerspubliclibrary.org.

Ruff Ruff Read – Read to a dog, 10-11 a.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. bentonvillelibrary.org.

Game On! -- In celebration of International Games Month, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Fort Smith Windsor Library. Free. fortsmithlibrary.org.

Card Making -- Part of World Kindness Day, 10:30 a.m.-noon, Springdale Public Library. Free for families. springdalelibrary.org.

Meditation & Art -- 10:30 a.m., Contemporary Gallery at Crystal Bridges Museum. $5. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Fashioning Community -- Discussions at the intersection of fashion and community, 1-4 p.m., Great Hall & Walker Landing at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Crafternoon -- Paint a 4x4-inch work of art, 2-4 p.m., Springdale Public Library. Free. springdalelibrary.org.

On Show

"Civil War in Benton County: Untold Stories" -- Through Nov. 12, Rogers Historical Museum. Free. 621-1154 or rogershistoricalmuseum.org.

"Ken Smith's Buffalo River Country" -- Remembering the creation of the national river, through December, Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in Springdale. Free. 750-8165 or shilohmuseum.org.

"Digi Know" -- A photographic exhibit that illustrates an era when a photo was a precious thing and shows visitors how historic photos are digitized to preserve these stories of our people and our past, all summer, Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in Springdale. Free. shilohmuseum.org.

"Math Moves! Experiencing Ratio and Proportion" -- Allows kids and families to "playfully investigate ratios and proportions by using their bodies and gestures," all year, Scott Family Amazeum in Bentonville. $10. amazeum.org.

"A Dash of Apple Vinegar" -- A celebration of the apple industry in Rogers, through Dec. 31, Rogers Historical Museum. Free. 621-1154 or rogershistoricalmuseum.org.

"Listening Forest" -- Through Jan. 1, Crystal Bridges Museum. $15-$27 for adults, $7-$15 for children. crystalbridges.org.

"We the People: The Radical Notion of Democracy" -- Through Jan. 2, Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

"The Worst-Case Scenario Survival Experience" -- Tuesday and Wednesday from noon to 6 p.m.; Thursday, Friday, and Saturday from noon to 8 p.m.; and Sunday from noon to 6 p.m. extended through Jan. 12, The JTL Shop on Emma Avenue in downtown Springdale. $6-$12. thejonescenter.net.

"Fashioning America" -- American fashion history through some recognizable names -- Ralph Lauren, Nike, Vera Wang, Levi-Strauss -- but more so through "little-known fashion heroes," through Jan. 30, Crystal Bridges Museum. $12. crystalbridges.org.

"Entre/Between" -- Presenting works that speak to Latinx histories living within and between the United States, through March 20, Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. crystalbridges.org.

"Architecture at Home" -- Five housing prototypes intended to act as a conversation starter for how to improve the places where people live, through 2023, Orchard Trail at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. crystalbridges.org.

-- Becca Martin-Brown

The Bentonville Branch of the First National Bank of NWA recently opened a new art exhibition that includes works by Maggie Malloy, Laine Virtue Harper, Lee Ann Dodson and Rana Young. Art may be viewed 24 hours a day through the bank’s storefront windows. Additional art may be seen during working hours in the bank’s interior. The exhibition will remain on view through mid-January. The First National Bank of NWA is located at 402 S.W. A St. in Bentonville. INFO — Bank art director Zeek Taylor at zeek.taylor@cox.net.

