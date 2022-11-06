MOTOR SPORTS

Gibbs wins first NASCAR Xfinity Series title

AVONDALE, Ariz. -- Ty Gibbs took the lead with 21 laps left and held off rival Noah Gragson for his first NASCAR Xfinity Series championship at Phoenix Raceway on Saturday night.

The only non-JR Motorsports driver in the winner-take-all finale, Gibbs started on the pole at the 1-mile oval and stayed near the front in changing conditions all evening.

The emotional, aggressive driver kept his cool after wrecking teammate Brandon Jones out of the lead last week in Martinsville to take an Xfinity championship with him to the Cup Series next year.

Gibbs ducked his No. 54 Toyota under Justin Allgaier shortly after a restart and stretched his lead until Gragson pulled within a couple of car lengths late. The 20-year-old grandson of Hall of Famer and team owner Joe Gibbs kept Gragson at bay and crossed the checkered flag for an emotional victory.

Gragson finished second, Allgaier third and Josh Berry took fourth in the championship round after finishing 13th on Saturday.

Gibbs was the wild card in the finale four after ruffling a few fenders in his second Xfinity season. Gibbs got in a fistfight with Sam Mayer after an Xfinity race and NASCAR fined him $75,000 for a Cup Series pit road incident that nearly sent Ty Dillon's car into personnel.