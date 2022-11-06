Golden Lions stay winless in SWAC

Don Treadwell will have to wait at least another week to pick up his first victory as the interim head coach for the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff.

Grambling State (3-6, 2-4 Southwestern Athletic Conference) scored 29 second-half points to knock off UAPB (2-7, 0-6) 36-10 in front of a crowd of 13,589 at Robinson Stadium in Grambling, La.

The Tigers led 7-0 at halftime but scored four touchdowns over the third and fourth quarters to send the Golden Lions to their seventh consecutive loss. Maurice Washington ran for 201 yards and two touchdowns for Grambling State, which rushed for a season-high 348 yards. Dedric Talbert, C.J. Russell and Julian Calvez also had rushing scores for the Tigers.

Skyler Perry completed 23 of 40 passes for 228 yards with 1 touchdown and 1 interception for the Golden Lions, who were within 22-10 with 5:23 to go in the third quarter following Kenji Lewis' 47-yard scoring reception. UAPB had a chance to get closer when Grambling State missed a field goal on its next drive but was forced to punt after going three-and-out.

The Tigers got the ball back and essentially put the game away on Calvez's 3-yard run with 13:13 remaining in the game.

UAPB running back Kayvon Britten, the SWAC's second-leading rusher who came in averaging 90.7 yards on the ground, was held to 32 yards on 20 carries.