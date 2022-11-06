Governor, county judge, local races on the ballot for Tuesday

The 2022 General Election, Nonpartisan Judicial Runoff Election, and School Elections will be held Tuesday. Early voting will continue at the Jefferson County Courthouse from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday.

On election day Tuesday, polls will be open from 7:30 a.m. until 7:30 p.m. Voters are required to present a photo ID before voting, according to the Secretary of State's Office.

To check your voter registration, find your polling location and operating hours, or to view a sample ballot, visit www.voterview.org. Local details may also be available at the Jefferson County Clerk's Office, (870) 541-5322. Election results will be available at the Secretary of State's website after the polls close on election day at www.sos.arkansas.gov.

COUNTY RACES

County races include:

Jefferson County Judge: Incumbent Gerald Robinson, a Democrat, faces Dutch King, an independent.

Justices of the Peace: In District 6, Margarette Williams, a Democrat, faces Robert Mathews Jr., a Republican. In District 8, incumbent Roy Agee, a Republican, is running against Eric Hobbs, a Democrat.

Constable: In Jefferson Township, William Beadle, an independent, faces Scott Dunn, a Republican, for constable.

SCHOOL ELECTIONS

Watson Chapel School Board: Incumbent Sandra Boone faces challenger Connie Compton for the at large 3, 5 position.

Pine Bluff School District: Voters are asked to approve or reject a 0.9-mill increase in the Dollarway attendance zone making it 41.7 mills for the entire combined district of Pine Bluff and Dollarway. The two original districts have been taxed at different millage rates.

RACES IN JEFFERSON COUNTY TOWNS

Altheimer: Mayor Zola Hudson is facing Brandon Baptiste. In the Ward 2 Position 1 seat on the City Council, George Britton Jr. faces Sheron Burton. In the Ward 2 Position 2 seat, Essie Robertson is running against Paul Manning.

Redfield: Linda Diann Smith is facing Rachel Toland for the Ward 3 Position 1 council seat.

Wabbaseka: In the mayor's race, Consuella London-Lamb faces Andrew Goodloe Sr. For the Position 1 seat on the council, Melony Darrough faces Richard Gaines. For Position 2, it's Veatrice McHenry versus Willie Mae Allen. For Position 4, it's Jania Evans against Robert Sloan.

RACES FOR LAWMAKERS

State House of Representative races that include Jefferson County are on the ballot. For state Representative District 93, Rep. Mike Holcomb, a Republican, is facing Aaron Cagle, a Libertarian. For state Representative District 65, Rep. Vivian Flowers, a Democrat, is facing Richard Wilson, a Libertarian.

In the state Senate, for the District 8 seat, Sen. Stephanie Flowers, a Democrat, is running against David Dinwiddie, a Libertarian. For the District 2 Senate seat, Garry Smith, a Democrat, is facing Matt Stone, a Republican.

BALLOT ISSUES

There are also four issues for voters to decide on in this election. Issue 1 would allow the legislature to call a special legislative session and set the agenda for it. Issue 2 would require 60% voter approval for constitutional amendments and citizen-proposed state laws. Issue 3 would prohibit state and local governments from burdening the practice of religion unless there's a compelling reason to do so. Issue 4 would allow the recreational use of marijuana by adults.

OTHER ARKANSAS RACES:

GOVERNOR

Ricky Dale Harrington, Jr. -- Libertarian

Sarah Huckabee Sanders -- Republican

Chris Jones -- Democrat

LT. GOVERNOR

Frank Gilbert -- Libertarian

Kelly Krout -- Democrat

Attorney General Leslie Rutledge -- Republican

ATTORNEY GENERAL

Jesse Gibson -- Democrat

Lt. Gov. Tim Griffin -- Republican

SECRETARY OF STATE

Anna Beth Gorman -- Democrat

Secretary of State John Thurston -- Republican (incumbent)

TREASURER OF STATE

Rep. Mark Lowery -- Republican

Pam Whitaker -- Democrat

AUDITOR OF STATE

Diamond Arnold-Johnson -- Democrat

Treasurer Dennis Milligan -- Republican

Simeon Snow -- Libertarian

COMMISSIONER OF STATE LANDS

Commissioner of State Lands Tommy Land -- Republican (incumbent)

Darlene Goldi Gaines -- Democrat

U.S. SENATE

Sen. John Boozman -- Republican (incumbent)

Kenneth Cates -- Libertarian

Natalie James -- Democrat

Stuart Shirrell -- Independent

U.S. CONGRESS

District 4

Gregory Maxwell -- Libertarian

U.S. Rep. Bruce Westerman -- Republican (incumbent)

John White -- Democrat

ARKANSAS SUPREME COURT

Position 2

Judge Chris Carnahan

Justice Robin Wynne -- (incumbent)