• Jon Edelbrock, lifeguard chief in Del Mar, Calif., said a woman who was swimming in the Pacific Ocean near San Diego is recovering from punctures and lacerations after an attack, with the suspect described as a juvenile white shark.

• Joseph Powers, principal of Jones College Prep in Chicago, was removed from duty pending an investigation into his response to a student who went to school on Halloween dressed in a German military uniform, goose-stepped across a stage during a costume contest and gave a Nazi salute.

• Peter Vlaming, a French teacher at West Point High in Virginia, is arguing to the state Supreme Court that the school violated his constitutional rights to speak freely and exercise his religion by firing him because he refused to use a transgender student's preferred pronouns.

• Gerald Lynn Bostock of Georgia, whose lawsuit helped lead to a U.S. Supreme Court ruling that civil rights law protects LGBTQ people from employment discrimination, was awarded an $825,000 settlement by Clayton County commissioners.

• Virgil Brewer, a former undersheriff in Barber County, Kan., was acquitted in the death of an unarmed man he shot with a defective beanbag round from his personal shotgun after an altercation at a Sun City bar.

• Brian O'Hara, deputy mayor of Newark, N.J., and a former public safety director, said "everyone is hungry for change in this city" as he drew unanimous City Council approval to take over the beleaguered Police Department of Minneapolis.

• David Greenberger, manager of Beigel's Bakery in Brooklyn, N.Y., said "we are devastated" and grief counselors were enlisted after a 33-year-old employee was found dead in the walk-in freezer more than five hours after he got locked in overnight.