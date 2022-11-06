Iran launches new satellite carrier

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates -- Iran's paramilitary Revolutionary Guard launched a new satellite-carrying rocket, state TV reported, seeking to demonstrate Saturday the hard-line force's prowess, even as anti-government protests rage across the country.

Iranian state TV said the Guard successfully launched what it called a Ghaem-100 satellite carrier and aired footage of the solid-fueled rocket blasting off from a desert launch pad into the sky. The report did not reveal the location.

The state-run IRNA news agency reported that the carrier would be able to put a satellite weighing 176 pounds into orbit some 310 miles from Earth.

Gen. Amir Ali Hajizadeh, the commander of the Guard's aerospace division, said he hoped the Guard would soon use the rocket to put a new satellite, named Nahid, into orbit.

Iran says its satellite program, like its nuclear activities, is aimed at scientific research and other civilian applications. The United States and other Western countries have long been suspicious of the program, because the same technology can be used to develop long-range missiles. Previous launches have drawn rebukes from the U.S.

The Guard operates its own space program and military infrastructure parallel to Iran's regular armed forces and answers only to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

The Guard's announcement came in the seventh week of protests sparked by the death in custody of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who was detained after allegedly violating the country's strict dress code for women.

Advocacy group HalVash claimed Friday that security forces killed at least 16 people in the Sistan and Baluchestan province.

Sunni cleric Mowlavi Abdolhamid Esmailzehi condemned the violence as another "bloody disaster," saying Saturday security forces opened fire on protesters who were only "chanting slogans and throwing stones" outside the governor's office.

The judiciary of Sistan and Baluchestan announced Saturday that 620 people had been arrested in the province during the unrest, with 45 people sentenced so far on charges of damaging public property and encouraging youth on social media to join protests.

Security forces, including paramilitary volunteers with the Revolutionary Guard, have violently cracked down on the demonstrations, killing over 300 people, including 41 children, according to the Oslo-based Iran Human Rights.

On Saturday, student unions in Iran reported protests in at least six major universities across the country.

Anger over Iran's economy, suffocated by U.S. sanctions and years of mismanagement, has also driven people into the streets. Talks to revive Iran's nuclear deal with world powers, which granted Tehran sanctions relief in exchange for strict curbs on its atomic program, hit a deadlock months ago.

Iran's currency, the rial, plunged Saturday to its lowest value ever against the dollar. Iran's currency was trading at 360,000 rials to the dollar, compared to 32,000 rials to the dollar at the time of the 2015 nuclear accord.