Irish dominate sluggish Tigers

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Prince Kollie scored on a blocked punt, Benjamin Morrison returned an interception 96 yards for a touchdown and had another interception to set up another score as Notre Dame earned its second consecutive win over a ranked opponent, beating No. 4 Clemson 35-14 on Saturday night.

It was just the third win over a top-10 opponent for Notre Dame (6-3) in its past 10 games since 2018. The other wins were against No. 8 Stanford in 2018 and top-ranked Clemson in 2020. Just as in that 47-40 victory two years ago, fans stormed the field to celebrate.

"We didn't foresee this game going this way," Notre Dame Coach Marcus Freeman said. '"I'm happy the kids continue to believe in what we're doing. Today was one of those special moments."

The loss ended a 14-game winning streak by the Tigers (8-1), the longest active streak among FBS teams. It was Clemson's fifth road loss since 2015.

"They just physically kicked our butt. Period. The end," Clemson Coach Dabo Swinney said. "They absolutely dominated us in every aspect of football and it starts with coaching, tackling, blocking, you name it. It is what it is."

Swinney pulled DJ Uiagalelei for a second straight game, even though he had completed 13 of 19 passes for 78 yards when he was replaced by Cade Klubnik late in the third quarter. This time it backfired, though, as Klubnik was pressured by Justin Ademilola and his pass was intercepted by Morrison at the 14-yard line. The Irish scored three plays later on Audric Estime's 2-yard run to make it 21-0.

Uiagabele returned in the next series and drove the Tigers to the Irish 19-yard line before Morrison intercepted the pass to Joseph Ngata at the 4-yard line and returned it for a TD.

The Irish leaned heavily on their run game, even though Clemson entered the game ranked seventh nationally against the run, giving up 87.9 yards a game. Logan Diggs rushed for 114 yards on 17 carries, Estime had 104 yards on 18 carries and the Irish compiled 263 yards rushing.

NO. 2 OHIO STATE 21, NORTHWESTERN 7

EVANSTON, Ill. -- Miyan Williams ran for 111 yards and two touchdowns as the Buckeyes held on in rainy and windy conditions.

The Buckeyes (9-0, 6-0 Big Ten) didn't score until the closing minutes of the first half, when Emeka Egbuka ran it in from the 15.

Williams gave Ohio State the lead with a 27-yard touchdown in the third quarter. He made it 21-7 when he scored from the 2 with about 4:30 minutes remaining in the game after C.J. Stroud broke a 44-yard run.

Stroud, the Big Ten leader in yards passing, set a career low with 76. He completed just 10 of 26 passes in his only game this year without a touchdown throw.

Evan Hull ran for 122 yards and a touchdown for the Wildcats (1-8, 1-5), who dropped their eighth straight, matching their worst skid since 1998.

NO. 7 TCU 34, TEXAS TECH 24

FORT WORTH -- Derius Davis returned a punt 82 yards for a touchdown and Kendre Miller ran for the go-ahead score early in the fourth quarter as TCU reached 9-0 for the first time since 2010.

Davis caught one of Max Duggan's two fourth-quarter TD passes for the Horned Frogs, 6-0 in the Big 12.

The Red Raiders (4-5, 2-4) went ahead 17-13 in the third quarter on Tyler Shough's 33-yard touchdown pass to J.J. Sparkman.

Miller surpassed 100 yards rushing for the sixth time in seven games, finishing with a season-high 158 yards on 21 carries. Duggan was 12 of 23 for 195 yards without an interception, giving him 24 TD and two picks.

In other games involving teams in the Top 25 of the College Football Playoff rankings this week, J.J. McCarthy threw two touchdowns and ran for another and No. 5 Michigan (9-0, 6-0) rallied from its first halftime deficit of the season to beat Rutgers 52-17. ... Bo Nix completed 20 of 24 passes for 274 yards and 2 TD and caught a touchdown pass to key No. 8 Oregon's 48-10 rout of Colorado on a windy day in Boulder, Colo. It was the eighth consecutive win for the Ducks (8-1, 6-0 Pac-12) since a season-opening loss to No. 1 Georgia. ... Ja'Quinden Jackson ran for a career-high 97 yards and a touchdown and No. 14 Utah (7-2, 5-1 Pac-12) had a season-high 306 yards rushing in its 45-20 win over Arizona (3-6, 1-5). ... Bijan Robinson romped for 209 yards and a touchdown, Quinn Ewers threw for 197 yards and two more scores, and Texas (6-3, 4-2 Big 12) held off No. 13 Kansas State (6-3, 4-2). ... Kaytron Allen ran for 86 yards and scored a season-high three times to lead No. 16 Penn State past Indiana 45-14 in Bloomington, Ind. ... Drake Maye threw for two touchdowns and ran for another as No. 17 North Carolina (8-1, 5-0 ACC) rallied after halftime for a 31-28 win over Virginia in Charlottesville, Va. ... Devin Neal ran for 224 yards and a touchdown and had 110 receiving yards for Kansas to key a 37-16 upset of No. 18 Oklahoma State in Lawrence, Kan. The Jayhawks (6-3, 3-3 Big 12 Conference) are bowl-eligible for the first time since 2008. ... Tyjae Spears ran for 157 yards and a touchdown and Shaadie Clayton-Johnson gained 106 as No. 19 Tulane (8-1, 5-0 American Athletic Conference) won at Tulsa 27-13. ... Rodney Hammond ran for a career-high 124 yards and a touchdown while filling in for injured Israel Abanikanda as host Pittsburgh (5-4, 2-3 ACC) handed No. 20 Syracuse (6-3, 3-2) its third straight loss, 19-9. ... MJ Morris threw for three scores and No. 22 NC State (7-2, 3-2 ACC) saw its defense pick off Sam Hartman three times in a 30-20 win over No. 21 Wake Forest (6-3, 2-3). ... Mikey Keene passed for 219 yards and three touchdowns and RJ Harvey rushed for 151 yards and a score as No. 25 Central Florida (7-2, 4-1 AAC) handed Memphis (4-5, 2-4) its fourth consecutive loss, 35-28.