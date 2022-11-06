Lee powers Wildcats

to blowout of Eagles

Episcopal Collegiate continued its triumph return to 11-man football by routing cross-town rival Baptist Prep 42-7 on Friday night behind a huge night from Gray Lee.

The senior quarterback completed 8 of 11 passes for 180 yards with 3 touchdowns in his final regular-season home game at Wildcat Stadium. He also carried 10 times for 80 yards and scored 3 additional times for Episcopal Collegiate (7-3, 4-2 2A-4), which had spent the previous four seasons in eight-man football.

However, four victories over their past five games helped the Wildcats clinch a postseason spot in 11-man football for the first time since 2015 when it reached the second round of the Class 3A playoffs. Episcopal Collegiate, the No. 3 seed from its conference, will play at Mount Ida (7-2), the No. 2 seed from the 2A-3, in the opening round of the Class 2A on Nov. 11.

But the Wildcats took care of business beforehand by shutting down Baptist Prep (0-10). Two of Lee's scoring tosses when to Elijah Mason, who finished with three catches for 61 yards. Jack Harbour caught 2 passes for 77 yards and 1 touchdown.

Harbour also ran for 29 yards on seven carries, while Turner Harbour chipped in with 28 yards on five rushes.

Defensively, Naaman Jordan had two sacks to lead Episcopal Collegiate, which held a team to eight points or less for the sixth time this season.

-- Erick Taylor