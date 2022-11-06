Best choice for leader

In Arkansas PBS' debate of candidates for governor, Chris Jones showed us what an affirmative, energetic and pragmatic statesman we can elect.

Our next governor must negotiate with General Assembly members rather than endorse their extreme solutions to problems that don't exist. To do that, he'll need to stay home and tune in to everyone all over Arkansas. He is showing how to do this by sincerely engaging with people in every county.

Compare that with Sarah Sanders, who spends much time in political events outside Arkansas. She also told us that she'd defend the state from the federal government (which gives back to Arkansas in economic, educational, medical, social and other benefits more than Arkansas pays).

Jones proved himself directing the Arkansas Regional Innovation Hub. His eyes are now on other needs: preparing our children from early ages to learn better and for expanding high-speed communications for rural and urban citizens alike. Both of these mean more and better jobs throughout the state.

Disregarding the people's will, legislators are forcing their religious views on parents' family decisions and ruining good medical practice. Sanders shares their extreme views. Jones, married to a well-qualified doctor, opposes such dangerous folly.

He also doubts that cutting taxes is the panacea for every challenge, partly because he knows math. Already budget-stressed state services (recall so many unnecessary deaths and illnesses during the pandemic) would only further struggle.

Chris Jones clearly seems the best choice for governor.

JIM WOHLLEB

Little Rock

Our tale of two cities

On one coast, in a village in New York, we have a poor black lady betrayed by the Democrat machine from the governor and mayor and D.A. on down, releasing her brutalizing husband from jail without bail, and he executes her the next day in front of her children.

On the other coast, in California, we have a little different story. There, in an assault on a rich white man, Paul Pelosi, we see the Democrat machine reacting a lot differently. The cops get there so fast they actually see the assault happen. And then the Democrat governor and mayor and D.A. and the federal government in D.C. make sure this suspect is jailed with no bail.

My, my, America, that's got to make you feel warm and fuzzy and safe all over, right?

EDWARD CHEVALLIER

Horseshoe Bend

Cannot exist on a lie

Our democracy is in crisis, I believe due to a majority of Republicans currently in office either espousing the Big Lie or cowardly burying their heads in the sand and pretending all is well. All four Arkansas representatives and both senators are in the latter group. They have chosen party over country by not speaking the truth loudly and repeatedly.

President Biden won the 2020 election. Period. Scores of recounts, courts, and election officials have proven this. The Big Lie drove the Jan. 6, 2021, attempted insurrection on our Capitol. The lie about the election being stolen has cascaded into more and more absurd lies and conspiracy theories. The lies have increased rates of threats of violence to members of Congress to an all-time high. Election officials in many states are being threatened by election-deniers.

All this could have been prevented if enough elected Republicans would have had the courage to join with other prominent Republicans and just say no to the ex-president's lie. Instead, they have supplicated themselves to him to avoid being primaried. They care more about staying in office than their oath of office to protect our nation. They are more interested in keeping big donations coming in than the truth.

Democracies cannot exist on lies. This is why you must vote. Vote all Arkansas congressional incumbents out of office. Remind your friends to do the same.

TERI PATRICK

Little Rock

Violence exploding

It seems if you don't agree with Donald Trump in this country now, you are in physical danger. From local school boards and election officials to the speaker of the U.S. House, domestic vitriol and violence has exploded. It's chilling, and I fear for us and this beautiful country we share.

TERRI ELLIOTT

Little Rock

Not good for the state

Only in Arkansas can a person with no Arkansas political experience run for the highest political office in the state. Only in Arkansas can a person run ad after ad with promise after promise with no solution.

Only in Arkansas can the former White House press secretary continue her practice of misleading, deceiving and lying. And that is exactly what her ads are doing. Only in Arkansas can the majority of the voters be duped by the ads and endless promises made by the former White House press secretary. Only in Arkansas can a person that misled, deceived and lied to the American people for 21/2 years continue to display no moral conscience.

Only in Arkansas.

ALFRED LLOYD JACKSON

Little Rock

Our present foretold

"They will owe their origin, not to equality, but to the inequality of condition."--Alexis de Tocqueville

He was predicting dark times ahead because of slavery and the Constitution that ignored that inequality. We are at another point in our history where equality of condition is being challenged. Laws are passed that allow discrimination to hide behind the skirts of religion. Laws are passed to hinder access to voting locations as well as voting by mail. Voting rolls are mistakenly deleted, signatures are arbitrarily disqualified. Congressional districts are redrawn to favor the party in power. Lies and conspiracies are promoted by a major news network and a former president. The economy, climate, Ukraine and everything else takes a back seat to saving our democracy from potential authoritarian rule by people who won't accept losing an election.

ED PARKS

Rogers

Working on it, right?

Will someone tell me when the Republican Party of Arkansas will solve the following problems: drugs, guns, hunger? This will be good to know.

NAOMI JOLAOSO

Pine Bluff