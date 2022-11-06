LITTLE ROCK NOTEBOOK: Mayor receives ethics complaint | Used book sale scheduled

Ethics complaint filed against Scott

Local attorney/blogger Matthew Campbell of the "Blue Hog Report" filed an ethics complaint against Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr. on Tuesday.

Campbell's complaint filed with the Arkansas Ethics Commission said that Scott's city-owned SUV driven by police officers was his means of transportation to and from various campaign events. He argued that the mayor's activities violated Arkansas law that bars the use of personal property provided with public funds for campaign purposes.

The complaint also said that a city employee fielded a request from a 311 caller for a Scott campaign yard sign. The request was passed along to Scott's chief of staff and Scott's administrative assistant, which Campbell said violated the same law.

Used book sale set at library system

The Central Arkansas Library System's last used book sale of the year will be held Nov. 17-19 in the basement of the Main Library. Most paperback and hardcover books will go for $1 and $2, respectively, according to a news release the library system issued Wednesday.

Members of "Friends of CALS" will get early access during the Nov. 17 session, which will take place from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Hours on Nov. 18 will be 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Nov. 19.