LIVE! A Music Calendar with Hawkins tribute and Trillium Salon





"I'm just having so much fun with all the energy Ronnie brought," Rd Olson says of the late Ronnie Hawkins. "I just love the guy's energy. He's an icon here, and the fact that he got so many great musicians started ... he needs to be remembered. And that's that's the reason why I'm doing it." Plus Olson bears an uncanny resemblance to Hawkins, which was even more reason to arrange a tribute show.

Once he started planning the show, he says a friend of Hawkins gifted him five flash drives full of interviews and performances by Hawkins.

"I began studying Ronnie like an actor and getting to know his humor. He was a funny guy! I read a lot of stories, some that I can't repeat, but I guess it's common knowledge," Olson laughs. "He was kind of a wild man, that's for sure. But I love this guy."

Olson says that he and his band of "Hawks," made up of Brad Easley, Ed Eaves, Bill Lee, Cole Birmingham, Jim Cozad, Kelly Anderson and Linda Thompson with special guest Tony Redman, will perform songs based on his research.

"There's an entire show from Ronnie Hawkins 1988 on YouTube; that was a show I took and I said I want everybody to study this show. Because I want you to just see how these performances work," Olson says. However he won't be doing a camel walk or back flips.

"I'm not jumping around on stage like he did when he was 19 and 20. I can't do it," Olson says. "We're doing the older Ronnie version of the show."

Also during the show, there will be a projection put together by the band's drummer that will be a kind of "documentary on Ronnie Hawkins' life that we'll be playing as we go into the various songs of Ronnie's career," Olson explains. "We're all about the presentation and preserving the memory of Ronnie Hawkins and keeping it alive in Arkansas and maybe the surrounding states."

Doors open at 6 p.m. Nov. 12 at The Meteor (Meteor Guitar Gallery) 128 West Central Ave Bentonville. Tickets to the show are $25-$40 at meteorguitargallery.com.

Trillium Salon

Trillium Salon presents a night of "Sonic Chemistry" Nov. 13 at Millar Lodge on Mount Sequoyah in Fayetteville. The Chicago-based Jackson/Heinemann/Shead trio featuring Fayetteville native Keefe Jackson on sax, Jakob Heinemann on bass and Adam Shead on drums starts at 7 p.m. The trio performs original compositions as well as free jazz compositions by John Tchicai, Ornette Coleman, Dewey Redman and Henry Threadgill.

Tickets to the show are $10-$20 at trilliumsalonseries.com.

BENTONVILLE

• Simply Seger (Bob Segar Tribute) happens at 8 p.m. Nov. 11 ($12.50-$20) at Meteor Guitar Gallery, 128 W. Central Ave.

• Tigran Hamasyan performs at 8 p.m. Nov. 11 ($20-$48); Sadonna: The Brow Ambition Tour (sad versions of Madonna songs) starts at 8 p.m. Nov. 19 ($10-$20) at The Momentary, 507 S.E. E St., themomentary.org.

EUREKA SPRINGS

• Shinyribs and Rachel Ammons play Nov. 11 ($30) and Pokey Lafarge and Hot Club of Cowtown on Nov. 12 ($29-$59); and free music in the basement from Skye Pollard & Family Holler, Sprungbilly, Willi Carlisle, Danny Spain and the Hedgehoppers on Nov. 10; Jesse Dean, Front Porch and Shannon Wurst on Nov. 11; and Dandelion Heart, Brian Martin and Ozark Mountain Rhombus on Nov. 12, during the Folk Faire at The Aud at 36 S. Main St. theaud.org

• Amber Violet plays at 7 p.m. Nov. 11; Alyssa Galvan plays at 7 p.m Nov. 12: Jenna & Troy play at 7 p.m Nov. 18; Shaw Revolver plays at 7 p.m. Nov. 25; Alyssa Galvan returns at 7 p.m. Nov. 26; Randall Shreve plays at 7 p.m. Dec. 2 at Wanderoo Lodge and Gravel Bar, 216 W. Van Buren. 363-6755.

• Danny Spain Gang plays at 8 p.m. Nov. 11; Shilah Molina and the Honkey Tonk Flame, Gary Lawrence and Chucky Waggs and the Company of Raggs perform at 8 p.m Nov. 12; Dance Monkey Dance plays at 9:30 p.m. Dec. 3 at Chelesa's Corner Bar, 10 Mountain St. facebook.com/chelseaseureka.

FAYETTEVILLE

• Sonic Chemistry with Jackson/Heinemann/Shead Trio happens at 7 p.m. Nov. 13 ($10-$20) at Millar Lodge on Mount Sequoyah, 150 N. Skyline Drive. mountsequoyah.org

• Cloakroom, Colour Design and Always Tired play at 8 p.m. Nov. 21 ($15-$17); Twen and Pett perform at 8 p.m. Dec. 14 ($10-$12) at Smoke & Barrel, 324 W. Dickson St. linktr.ee/onthemapshows

• Brother & the Hayes play at 8 p.m Nov. 9 ($10); Penny & Sparrow with Annika Bennett play at 8 p.m. Nov. 10 ($25-$79); Happy hour with Full House starts at 5:30 p.m. ($8) and Papadosio with Deep Sequence starts at 9:30 p.m. ($20-$25) Nov. 11; Funk Factory plays at 9 p.m Nov. 12 ($15-$45); Joan with Love You Later starts at 8 p.m. Nov. 13 ($17-$20); Kingdom Collapse with special guests The Funeral Portrait and Versus Me starts at 8 p.m Nov. 14 ($15-$18); Lettuce plays at 8:30 p.m. Nov. 15 ($27-$30); Tauk Moore and Vintage Pistol perform at 8:30 p.m Nov. 17 ($20-$23); happy hour tribute to Bob Seger starts at 6 p.m. ($8) and a Love More Records Showcase with Lil Yei, BAANG, Pura Coco, H3adcannon and Sarah Lily starts at 8:30 p.m. ($10-$12) Nov. 18; Cody Canada & the Departed with Them Dirty Roses and Waves starts at 9 p.m Nov. 19 ($20-$60); 1oz Jig & Friends present "A Tribute to the Last Waltz" with Earl Cate, Randall Shreve, Rochelle Bradshaw, Skye Pollard, Opal Agafia, Michael Shembre, Merideth Kimbrough, Derek Russell, Eric Witthans and Jesse Dean at 8 p.m. Nov. 22 ($15) at George's Majestic Lounge, 519 W. Dickson St. Fayetteville. georgesmajesticlounge.com/shows.

• Waka Flocka Flame performs at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 11 ($25 and up); Trombone Shorty performs at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 17 ($29.50 and up); Mike Ryan performs at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 18 ($20 and up); Noche De Verano Sin Ti (Bad Bunny Night) happens at 9:30 p.m. Dec. 3; and Trampled by Turtles plays at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 8 ($29.50 and up) at JJ's Live, 3615 N. Steele Blvd. jjslive.com.

FORT SMITH

• Chris Webby with Ekoh and Justin Clancy performs at 7 p.m. Nov. 6 ($19-$39); The Cadillac Three and Ben Chapman play at 8 p.m. Nov. 12 ($20-$30); Tracy Lawrence plays at 8 p.m. Nov. 17 ($39-$59); The Ultimate Doors starts at 8 p.m Nov. 18 ($15-$29); That Arena Rock Show starts at 8 p.m. Nov. 25 ($25-$29); Little Feat plays at 7 p.m. Dec. 1 ($59-$79); William Clark Green plays at 7 p.m. Dec. 2 ($15-$29); Rome & Duddy perform at 8 p.m. Dec. 6 ($30-$49); Lee Brice & Scotty McCreery perform at 8 p.m. Dec. 15 ($49-$69); The Iron Maidens perform at 8 p.m. Dec. 18 ($49-$29) at TempleLive, 200 N. 11th St. 222-6186; fortsmith.templelive.com.

• 49 Winchester & Kendall Marvell play at 8 p.m. Nov. 11 ($20-$25); Slade Coulter and Parker Ryan perform at 8 p.m Nov. 18 ($10-$12); Paul Cauthen plays at 7 p.m. Nov. 19 ($35-$130); the Thanksgiving Eve Special with JD Clayton happens at 7 p.m. Nov. 23 ($10-$15); Kody West plays at 7 p.m. Nov. 26 ($10-$15); and Austin Meade plays at 8 p.m. Dec. 9 ($15-$20) at Majestic Fort Smith, 817 Garrison Ave. majesticfortsmith.com.

• Hoppy Hour Comedy Show with Edrick Jorge, Kyle Rill, Isaac Martin, Harrison Broadstreet and LG Grey starts at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 12 at Fort Smith Brewing Company, 7500 Fort Chaffee Blvd. facebook.com/rivervalleycomics

LOWELL

• Andy Hendrickson performs at 6 p.m. Nov. 11 & 12; Kevin Nealon, Bruce Barth and Bobcat Goldthwait perform in December at The Grove Comedy Club, 808 S. Bloomington St. grovecomedy.com.

SILOAM SPRINGS

• A Song's Embrace featuring Dr. Deborah Caldwell, Christopher Barnett, Siloam Jazz Band, Siloam Adult Community Choir, NWA Chamber Orchestra, Siloam Children's Community Choir and soloists Rose Sparrow and Donna Rollene will begin at 2:45 p.m. Nov. 13 during the Siloam Music Festival Series at Camp Siloam Auditorium, 3600 S. Lincoln St. siloammusicfestival.com.

SPRINGDALE

• A comedy album recording for Cammy starts at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 17 at Black Apple Hard Cider, 321 E. Emma Ave., facebook.com/NaturalStateComedy.

• Marketing for Musicians with Maximiliano Dominguez and Dazz "King Honey" Murry starts at 6 p.m. Nov. 15; SoNA presents Latin Traces at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 19 (free); Victor Charlie & Vraii + 64velour perform at 7 p.m. Nov. 30 at 214 By CACHE, 214 S. Main St. cachecreate.org.

WEST SILOAM SPRINGS

• Noah Thompson and HunterGirl perform at 8 p.m. Nov. 23 at Seven in Cherokee Casino, 2416 U.S. 412. cherokeecasino.com/west-siloam-springs/entertainment.

WINSLOW

• Squirrel Jam Fourth Sunday Open Music Night starts at 5 p.m. Nov. 27 at Ozark Folkways, 22733 U.S. 71 North. ozarkfolkways.org

UP IN THE HILLS

• Strings and Friends with Arkansauce, Kyle Tuttle, Eureka Strings, Hillbenders, Willi Carlisle, Chucky Waggs & the Company of Raggs, Flintwick, Lusid, Country Jesus, Syke Pollard, Front Porch, Cory Simmons, Garry Lawrence, Fleet Wood and Family, Sister Lucille, Earth Boan, Kiltwithfire, Blues N Grass, Arkansas Brothers, Traveling Squirrels, Danny Spain Gang, New Kentucky Colonials, Hipbillies, Blayd Law, Jordan Jensen, Jeremy Stewart and Ziggy Brown will be Nov. 18-20 at Blue Clouds Resort, 17170 Arkansas 281 in Lead Hill.

