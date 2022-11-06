Local notes including Hope Cancer, OLLI, Lunch and Learn

Lunch & Learn

Rogers Public Library is hosting a Lunch and Learn from noon to 1 p.m. Nov. 8 in the Friends of Rogers Public Library Community Room. The program will feature Anna Heckmann of the nonprofit Turtle Shire Rehabilitation Center, who will share the importance of turtles in the ecosystem and talk about the work of Turtle Shire.

The Second Tuesday Lunch and Learn programs are sponsored by the Friends of the Rogers Public Library. Feel free to bring your own lunch. Coffee, tea and cookies will be provided.

Information: (479) 621-1152 or rogerspubliclibrary.org.

Hobbs

Hobbs State Park-Conservation Area is offering a sky viewing program beginning at 4:30 p.m. Nov. 12 at the park. Three minor meteor showers will occur during the sky viewing program. The Andromedids, Northern Taurids and Southern Taurids will be visible on this date.

Saturn and Jupiter will be visible through high-quality telescopes provided to the park by the Sugar Creek Astronomical Society. Fall constellations will be in view, including Cassiopeia in the north; Pegasus and the Andromeda galaxy in the east; and Cygnus and Lyra in the west.

The program will begin with an informative talk about light pollution and its impact on night sky viewing. Guests will learn about ways to illuminate areas for safety, but not obstruct the view of the stars and other objects in the universe.

Night sky viewing will begin at 5:30 p.m. Participants are encouraged to bring the following if they have it: a flashlight with a red cloth or red balloon cover, binoculars and/or a telescope, a folding chair (one per person) and a star chart.

The event is free and open to the public and is recommended for ages 8 and older.

Information: (479) 789-5000 or email steve.chyrchel@arkansas.gov.

Writers' Colony

The Writers' Colony at Dairy Hollow has announced the winner of the 2022 "Real People, Real Struggles, Real Stories: Writing About Mental Illness" fellowship, awarded to a writer working on a short or long work of non-fiction focusing on how they (the writer or another) manage their mental illness and create a life of hope and purpose.

Jessica Reese was selected by a panel of judges from 40 applicants for her writing project's insight, honesty, hope, literary merit, and the likelihood of publication. Reese will receive a two-week residency at The Writers' Colony at Dairy Hollow. She will be working on her memoir, titled "How Am I Alive?" Of her memoir, Reese says: "This memoir will tell all the uncomfortable truths of a black woman living with a misunderstood mental illness. Most people will call someone bipolar because they are a bit moody, but little do they know the agony of a person who truly suffers from this cruel illness. Since there is no cure, I want to offer hope that one can survive and even thrive with this illness if they take care of themselves. My memoir is raw and harrowing. It involves tragic loss and overcoming the odds. It involves triumph, love, healing, and support. My story offers hope for sufferers and their loved ones."

The Writers' Colony at Dairy Hollow would like to express their gratitude to longtime WCDH supporter and former board member Sharon Spurlin for generously funding this fellowship.

Information: writerscolony.org.

Cybersecurity

A free cybersecurity class, "Staying Safe on the Internet," will be presented from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Nov. 12 at the First Presbyterian Church of Rogers, 1901 S. 26th St. in Rogers. The class will be given by Gregg Robbins, with the corporate security program for Watco Companies, based in Pittsburg, Kan. Class space is limited.

Information: (479) 636-5542 or email secretary@fpcrogers.com.

Hope Cancer

The Wellness Center for Hope at Hope Cancer Resources offers a yoga, meditation and fitness class for cancer patients and caregivers in person, via Zoom and YouTube.

Their team of counselors and social workers support cancer patients and their families every day with a focus on emotional health, no matter the circumstances.

A certified tobacco treatment specialist is available to support those looking to quit smoking with nicotine replacement therapy and counseling.

Those in need of medical supplies, liquid nutrition or durable medical equipment, such as shower chairs or walkers, are asked to reach out. Donations of new or gently used items are also accepted.

Information: (479) 361-5847 or hopecancerresources.org.

OLLI

The Osher Lifelong Learning Institute has announced the following classes:

• Nov. 7: RVing 101. This program is for the RV newbie as well as the more experienced RVer. 10 to 11:30 a.m. OLLI Office. $25 members, $40 nonmembers.

• Nov. 7 and 14: Exploring Crystal Bridges. 2-4 p.m. Crystal Bridges. $25 members only class.

• Nov. 8: Dining in the Ozarks: Café Louise at Thadden Field. 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. (Allow time for travel). $29 members only.

• Nov. 8 and 15; 10 and 17: Basic Adobe Photoshop. 1-3 p.m. OLLI office. $65 members, $80 nonmembers.

• Nov. 9: Hike Devil's Den State Park, Yellow Rock Trail. 1-3 p.m. Devil's Den, this is a drive yourself only class. $25 members, $40 nonmembers.

• Nov. 11: Native American Art History With Joann Lacey. 1-3 p.m. via Zoom. $29 members, $44 nonmembers.

Information: (479) 575-4545 or olli.uark.edu/register.

Red Cross

As daylight saving time ends on Nov. 6, the American Red Cross encourages everyone to test their smoke alarms as they turn their clocks back to help stay safe from home fires.

Since July 1, Red Cross volunteers in Arkansas have responded to help nearly 2,000 people in Arkansas affected by more than 340 home fires, which account for most of the more than 60,000 disasters that the Red Cross responds to annually across the country.

When turning your clocks back this weekend, test your smoke alarms and replace the batteries if needed. Visit redcross.org/fire for more information, including an escape plan to create and practice with your family, or download the free Red Cross Emergency app by searching "American Red Cross" in app stores.

Install smoke alarms on every level of your home, including inside and outside bedrooms and sleeping areas.

Replace smoke alarms that are 10 years or older. Components such as sensors can become less sensitive over time. Follow your alarm's manufacturer instructions.

Practice your two-minute home fire escape plan. Make sure everyone in your household can get out in less than two minutes -- the amount of time you may have to escape a burning home before it's too late.

Include at least two ways to get out of every room and select a meeting spot at a safe distance away from your home, such as your neighbor's home or landmark like a specific tree in your front yard, where everyone can meet.

If you cannot afford to purchase smoke alarms or are physically unable to install one, the Red Cross may be able to help. Contact your local Red Cross for help or visit redcross.org/smokealarmar.

Information: redcross.org.