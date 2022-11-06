LR couple shares fun with show

In the early days of the pandemic, Phyllis Hodges of Little Rock found herself watching a lot of talk shows and game shows on YouTube.

"My wife caught the game show bug," says husband Byron.

"We both got it," Phyllis jumps in with a laugh. "I was watching these shows and having a ball, and at some point we said we're going to create [a show] and we were on Facebook Live making a nut out of ourselves."

Byron wanted to bring others in on the fun, and this is how the "Amazing Couples Game Show" was born on Oct. 3, 2021. The show, which can be seen on Phyllis' Facebook page (facebook.com/phyllis.hodges2) and the "Amazing Couples Game Show" YouTube channel, has reached nearly 40 episodes. Season two came to a close on Oct. 30, and there are plans to kick off season three next month.

Byron and Phyllis, who have been married for 48 years and are both ministers, host and produce the show, which features them questioning and interacting with the couples who are participating. Episodes are recorded on Zoom and uploaded online. Imagine a web-series version of "The Newlywed Game," though the couples in this game show run the gamut from newlyweds to those who have been hitched for decades.

"The concept is love and laughter," Phyllis says.

Even with all the fun, though, some couples can be apprehensive about taking part at first.

"Most of the time they are a little skittish because of the questions," Byron says. "Then they find out that it's all right, the show kicks off and we're having communications between one another."

Questions can get a little personal.

"It's a family friendly show, but sometimes we really dig and we might ask a sexual question," Phyllis says.

Couples are often referred through friends, and a big part of each show is finding out how well couples communicate.

"Husbands, do you know really know your wives? Wives, do you really know your husbands?" Phyllis asks.

The winners usually get a crystal vase, Phyllis says. Runner-up prizes include things like books, art or jewelry. At the end of the first season, says Phyllis, a live drawing was held for the grand prize of a trip to Cancun.

Couples from Arkansas as well as Texas, Missouri, Arizona, Georgia, Kansas, Alabama, New Jersey, Ohio and other states have taken part. There was even a couple from Lagos, Nigeria, says Phyllis.

And where there is content there is branding and merch. To that end the Hodges have created a line of bags, hoodies and other items to promote their show. As for the future, the high-energy pair hope to start making shows in-person and maybe even expand to TV.

"When we get that call to sign on the dotted line to syndicate, we are ready to do it," Phyllis says.

