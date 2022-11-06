ENTERTAINMENT NOTES: Musical, comedy occupy Fayetteville stages this week





Elsewhere in entertainment, events and the arts:

THEATER: 'Chicago' anniversary

"Chicago" (music by John Kander, lyrics by Fred Ebb, book by Ebb and Bob Fosse), on its 25th anniversary tour, is onstage, 7 p.m. Tuesday-Wednesday, 1:30 and 7 p.m. Thursday, 8 p.m. Friday, 2 and 8 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Nov. 13 at Fayetteville's Walton Arts Center, 495 W. Dickson St.

The show is part of the center's Procter & Gamble Broadway Series. Tickets are $41-$105. Call (479) 443-5600 or visit waltonartscenter.org. Ticket holders 21 and older can learn to make two specialty drinks, paired with light appetizers, in a pre-show cocktail class, 6:30 p.m. Friday. Cost is $38.

Irish extras

Hollywood comes to rural Ireland as two small-town Irishmen hire on as extras in an American movie; chaos and potential tragedy ensue when a famous actress takes a shine to one of them in "Stones in His Pockets" by Marie Jones. Two actors play 15 roles in the Olivier Award-winning, Tony Award-nominated comedy, opening Wednesday at TheatreSquared, 477 W. Spring St., Fayetteville, with shows at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday through Dec. 18. Tickets are $20-$54. Call (479) 777-7477 or visit theatre2.org.

Joshua Jeffers (left) plays Jake with Jason M. Shipman as Charlie in TheatreSquared's "Stones in His Pockets." (Special to the Democrat-Gazette/Wesley Hitt)

Shakespeare season

The Arkansas Shakespeare Theatre will stage one Shakespeare comedy, one comedy based on Shakespeare and one family touring classic in its 2023 season, June 16-July 1 in the Windgate Center at the University of Central Arkansas in Conway and the first weekend in July at Fayetteville's Global Campus Theatre.

Dates for performances of William Shakespeare's "The Tempest"; the Reduced Shakespeare Company's"The Complete Works of William Shakespeare, Abridged"; and "Cyrano," a family-friendly touring musical, are to be announced. The state's only professional Shakespeare company announced the season at an event Friday at The Max Event Venue in Conway.

Managing Director Chad Bradford says the company will launch a new educational program, "The AST Education LAB" (an abbreviation of "Learning and Break-throughs"), that debuts in January with a six-week program for middle school, high school and pre-K students. The students will also create a "Green Show" that will perform before select performances of "The Tempest."

A partnership with the theater department at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, continues from 2021, but the company will hold public auditions for area actors Nov. 16. Visit arkshakes.com.

MUSIC: 3 centuries of organ

Organist Weston Jennings plays works by three centuries of European composers, 7 p.m. Tuesday at St. Luke's Episcopal Church, 4106 John F. Kennedy Blvd., North Little Rock. The program, titled "European Travels," includes "Praludium V (Fantasia)" by Johann Christian Kittel; Prelude from "English Suite No. 2," BWV 807, by Johann Sebastian Bach; "Organ Sonata No. 2" in c minor, op.65, by Felix Mendelssohn; "Organ Sonata No. 1" by Zoltan Gardonyi; "Pastorale" by Domenico Zipoli; "Variations on a Norwegian Folk Tune" by Bjarne Slogedal; "Nimrod" from the "Enigma Variations" by Edward Elgar; and "Toccata Gaelica" by Hans-Andre Stamm. It's part of the church's Festival of the Senses series. Admission is free; a reception follows in the Parish Hall. The concert will be livestreamed and available for viewing later at facebook.com/frcarey. Call (501) 753-3578 or email baxternan@aol.com.

ART: Art by the 'yard'

"Yardwork," artwork focusing on yards and nature by Britynn Davis, Deborah Kuster, Barbara Satterfield and Kristen Spickard, goes on display Wednesday at 211 South, a gallery within real estate agency Engel & Volkers' Northwest Arkansas shop, 211 S. Main St., Bentonville. The exhibition remains up until Feb. 3. Gallery hours are 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday and by appointment. Admission is free; free street parking is available. Call (479) 268-5170 or visit nwa.evrealestate.com/211-South.



