N. Korea launches more missiles

SEOUL, South Korea -- North Korea added to its recent barrage of weapons demonstrations by launching four ballistic missiles into the sea on Saturday, as the United States sent two supersonic bombers streaking over South Korea in a dueling display of military might that underscored rising tensions in the region.

South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said that the four short-range missiles fired from a North Korean western coastal area around noon flew about 80 miles toward the country's western sea.

The North has test-fired more than 30 missiles this week, including an intercontinental ballistic missile on Thursday that triggered evacuation alerts in northern Japan, and flew large numbers of warplanes inside its territory in an angry reaction to a massive combined aerial exercise between the United States and South Korea.

The South Korean military said two B-1B bombers trained with four U.S. F-16 fighter jets and four South Korean F-35 jets during the last day of the "Vigilant Storm" joint air force drills that wrapped up Saturday. It marked the first time since December 2017 that the bombers were deployed to the Korean Peninsula. The exercise involved around 240 warplanes, including advanced F-35 fighter jets from both countries.

North Korea hates such displays of American military might at close range. The North has continued to describe the B-1B as a "nuclear strategic bomber" although the plane was switched to conventional weaponry in the mid-1990s.

Vigilant Storm had been initially scheduled to end Friday, but the allies decided to extend the training to Saturday in response to a series of ballistic launches Thursday by North Korea, including an ICBM that triggered evacuation alerts and halted trains in northern Japan.

South Korean officials say there are indications North Korea in coming weeks could detonate its first nuclear test device since 2017.

Experts say North Korea is attempting to force the United States to accept it as a nuclear power and seeks to negotiate economic and security concessions from a position of strength.

CLASHES AT U.N.

The United States and its allies clashed Friday with China and Russia over North Korea's escalating ballistic missile launches and American-led military exercises in South Korea, again preventing any action by the deeply divided U.N. Security Council.

U.S. Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield said North Korea's "staggering 59 ballistic missile launches this year," including 13 since Oct. 27 and one that made an "unprecedented impact" about 30 miles from South Korea's shore, are about more than advancing Pyongyang's military capabilities and seek to raise tensions and stoke fear in its neighbors.

She said 13 of the 15 Security Council members have condemned North Korea's actions since the beginning of the year, but Pyongyang has been protected by Russia and China who have "bent over backwards" to justify repeated violations of U.N. sanctions by the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, the country's official name.

"And, in turn, they have enabled the DPRK and made a mockery of this council," she said.

China's U.N. Ambassador Zhang Jun countered that North Korea's missile launches are directly linked to the re-launch of large-scale U.S.-South Korean military exercises after a five-year break, with hundreds of warplanes involved. He also pointed to the U.S. Defense Department's 2022 Nuclear Posture Review which he said envisages the DPRK's use of nuclear weapons and claims that ending the North's regime is one of the strategy's main goals.





Russia's deputy U.N. ambassador Anna Evstigneeva blamed the significantly worsening situation on the Korean peninsula on "the desire of Washington to force Pyongyang to unilaterally disarm by using sanctions and exerting pressure and force."

She called the U.S.-South Korean exercises that began on Oct. 31 unprecedented in size, with about 240 military aircraft, and claimed they are "essentially a rehearsal for conducting massive strikes on the territory of the DPRK."

"The longstanding defensive military exercises "pose no threat to anyone, let alone the DPRK. ... The DPRK is simply using this as an excuse to continue to advance its unlawful [nuclear weapon] programs," Thomas-Greenfield said.

The Security Council imposed sanctions after North Korea's first nuclear test explosion in 2006 and tightened them over the years seeking to rein in its nuclear and ballistic missile programs and cut off funding. In May, however, China and Russia blocked a Security Council resolution that would have toughened sanctions over the missile launches, in the first serious rift on the council over the sanctions against North Korea.

That rift remains and appears to have grown deeper, but Russia, China and the United States did agree on one thing: the need for renewed talks and a diplomatic solution to the crisis on the Korean peninsula.

Rather than seeking additional pressure on the DPRK, Zun said the Security Council should contribute "to the restart of dialogue and negotiation and resolving the humanitarian and livelihood difficulties faced by the DPRK."

After the meeting, the 10 elected council members joined a statement from U.S., Britain, France, South Korea, Japan and others, calling on all countries to join in condemning North Korea's "destabilizing behavior and urging the DPRK to abandon its unlawful weapons programs and engage in diplomacy toward denuclearization."

Information for this article was contributed by Kim Tong-Hyung and Edith M. Lederer of The Associated Press.