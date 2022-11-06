• Two weeks after a New York jury sided with Kevin Spacey in a sexual abuse lawsuit, an Italian film museum announced last week that the actor would receive a lifetime achievement award and teach a master class there. Enzo Ghigo, president of the National Museum of Cinema in Turin, said the class and the award honoring Spacey's contribution to the growth of cinema would take place Jan. 16 and will include a screening of a Spacey film, though he didn't say which one. "We are honored that such a prestigious guest as Kevin Spacey chose Turin and our museum for this long-awaited return to an event with an audience," he said. Spacey filmed his most recent movie, director Franco Nero's "The Man Who Drew God," in Turin. "Now, among all of the cities of the world, he chose Turin for a master class. He couldn't give us a better present than this," said Domenico De Gaetano, director of the museum. On Oct. 21, a federal jury in a New York civil case found that Spacey, 63, did not sexually abuse Anthony Rapp when both were relatively unknown Broadway actors in 1986 and Rapp was 14 years old. The jurors deliberated a little more than an hour before deciding that Rapp, now 50, hadn't proved his allegations. Rapp's allegations amid those of others derailed Spacey's career. The two-time Academy Award winner lost his starring role on the Netflix series "House of Cards" and saw other opportunities dry up. Three months ago, Spacey pleaded innocent in London to charges that he sexually assaulted three men when he was artistic director at the Old Vic theater. A judge in Los Angeles this summer approved an arbitrator's decision ordering Spacey to pay $30.9 million to the makers of "House of Cards" for violating his contract by sexually harassing crew members.

• Two former beauty queens, Fabiola Valentin of Puerto Rico and Mariana Valera of Argentina, announced last week that they had secretly married. Their Instagram post spurred celebration in LGBTQ communities across Latin America, a region that has historically lagged on gay rights but has made small steps in recent years. "After deciding to keep our relationship private, we're opening the doors on this special day, 28/10/22," Valentin and Valera said. The post includes a video montage of their relationship, including the two on vacations, at bars and on the beach at sunset. There is a view of gold and silver balloons saying "Marry me?" and the two together after the proposal. The video ends with Valentin and Valera dressed in white kissing outside the courthouse in San Juan, Puerto Rico. The announcement was met with a swell of celebration on social media, which the couple responded to with enthusiasm. "Thank you for all the love! We're very happy and joyful," wrote Valera. "I am sending you all back the love you are giving us."