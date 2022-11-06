NLR police look into man’s death

North Little Rock police on Saturday were investigating a death deemed suspicious, according to a news release.

Officers following a report of a person on the ground around 11:35 a.m. arrived in the 2000 block of Allen Street and found a man lying near the road.

The man had physical injuries, police said, although they did not elaborate, saying the nature of the injuries is a detail of the ongoing investigation.

Police did not identify the victim. The body was sent to the Arkansas Crime Laboratory for an autopsy while authorities attempt to notify the man's next of kin.