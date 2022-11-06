Off the Wire

SOCCER

LAFC claims MLS Cup

Gareth Bale tied the score 3-3 on a dramatic header in the eighth minute of extra-time stoppage time, backup goalkeeper John McCarthy stopped two Philadelphia shots in the shootout, and Los Angeles FC beat the Union 3-0 on penalty kicks to claim its first MLS Cup championship Saturday. After Bale came on as a substitute in extra time and scored the tying goal for 10-man LAFC, Denis Bouanga, Ryan Hollingshead and Ilie Sanchez scored in the 3-0 shootout, capping the most dramatic of MLS's 27 title games. McCarthy, a Philadelphia native and former Union keeper who had exactly one previous game of MLS action for LAFC this season, was forced to come on during the second extra period when starter Maxime Crepeau badly injured a leg while committing a red-card foul on Cory Burke. Jack Elliott's second goal of the game then put Philadelphia ahead in the fourth minute of injury time, but Bale entered in the 97th minute and tied it with a thrilling header for the Welsh superstar's third MLS goal, his first in three months. In the shootout, McCarthy didn't allow a goal on the Union's three attempts, diving to make two saves and watching Daniel Gazdag slip and sky his attempt over the crossbar. Sanchez then sealed the victory in front of LAFC's ecstatic home crowd.

FOOTBALL

Drinkwitz gets 2-year extension

Missouri Coach Eli Drinkwitz received a two-year contract extension Saturday, tying him to the program through the 2027 season, just hours before the Tigers lost another heartbreaker to Kentucky at Faurot Field. The school did not announce the terms of the extension, though a university spokesman said Drinkwitz would receive an increase in guaranteed paid. His original six-year deal paid him $4 million annually before incentives. "I know today's loss is disappointing," Drinkwitz said after the 21-17 defeat to the Wildcats, "but it's the belief in how we're doing it and the direction that we're going, and really appreciate that belief. Belief's a powerful thing, and I talked about it a couple of weeks [ago], I really feel like we've improved in a lot of ways, and the results will come." All four losses by the Tigers (4-5, 2-4 SEC) in league play have been by one possession: They fell 17-14 at Auburn when Nathaniel Peat fumbled the ball going in for the winning touchdown in overtime, blew a late lead in a 26-22 loss to top-ranked Georgia and lost 24-17 at Florida before letting a 17-14 lead against the Wildcats slip away Saturday. Kentucky scored the go-ahead touchdown with 5:18 to play after Missouri had taken its first lead of the game. Drinkwitz was hired in 2019 after the program had slipped to mediocrity under Barry Odom, but his rebuild was made complicated by the onset of the covid-19 pandemic. Drinkwitz, who had won 12 games in his lone season as head coach at Appalachian State, wound up 5-5 in his debut season and 6-7 with a loss in the Armed Forces Bowl last year. He is 15-17 and 10-14 in SEC play.

SWIMMING

Ledecky sets 1,500 world record

Katie Ledecky swam to a world record of 7 minutes, 57.42 seconds in the 1,500-meter freestyle in a World Cup meet Saturday night. The previous record of 7:59.34 by Spain's Mireia Belmonte had stood since 2013. Indianapolis is one of three stops on the World Cup circuit organized by FINA, the world governing body for aquatic sports. The previous two were at Berlin and Toronto. The 25-year-old Ledecky won by nearly 10 seconds over silver medalist Summer McIntosh, a 16-year-old Canadian. The American earned a $10,000 bonus. The world record was the 17th by Ledecky since 2013, her second in short course (25-meter pool) and second set in Indianapolis. She set the world record in long course (50-meter pool) in the 1,500 freestyle with a time of 15:20.48 in this natatorium on May 16, 2018. She lowered the world record in the short course 1,500 freestyle to 15:08.24 last week in Toronto. Ledecky has seven Olympic gold medals and 19 world championship golds, both the most by a female swimmer.

GOLF

Langer beats his age

The ageless Bernhard Langer beat his age by two shots Saturday with a 9-under 63, giving him a one-shot lead over Paul Goydos in the TimberTech Championship and a chance to move closer to the PGA Tour Champions record for career wins. Langer opened with three straight birdies, came one turn away from another, and then holed a bunker shot on the par-3 fifth at Royal Palm Yacht and Country Club. It was clear early on this might be a special day. "I was thinking, 'Well, this may be another day when you shoot your age,'" Langer said. "But it's still early days and there's a lot of golf left. But it kept going. And then I thought about it on 17. 'Heck, you're 8 under, let's see if you can get one or two more.'" He got one more birdie to reach 11-under 133. Goydos did well to stick with the 65-year-old Langer, holing out for eagle on the par-4 16th and closing with a birdie on the par-5 18th for a 66. It was the sixth time in his career Langer, a two-time Masters champion, has shot his age or lower on the PGA Tour Champions, and the fourth time this season.

BASKETBALL

Minnesota's Gobert out

Rudy Gobert missed the Minnesota Timberwolves' game against Houston on Saturday after being placed in the league's health and safety protocols. Gobert played Friday night against the Milwaukee Bucks with an illness, and the Timberwolves ruled him out Saturday afternoon for the game against Houston. Anthony Edwards, who was also listed with an illness on Friday, is not on the team's injury report. Minnesota Coach Chris Finch said he wasn't concerned about Gobert -- whose positive test for the coronavirus triggered the halting of the NBA season in March 2020 -- playing through an illness and then showing up in the protocols, which refer to a player dealing with covid-19. Finch wasn't sure how long Gobert would miss and deferred to the league's regulations for Gobert's return. Gobert, in his first season after being acquired from Utah, is averaging 12.6 points and leads the league with 13.9 rebounds per game.

