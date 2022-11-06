On the road to Central Park South

Visitors to New York's Central Park South--an oasis in the city--likely marvel how the city manages to keep 843 acres of forest and a small lake from being developed. It is a breath of fresh air from the traffic congestion all around it. Yet it is rather benign when it comes to wildlife; a few squirrels, pigeons, and ducks on the pond are about it.

Is the Natural State becoming a Central Park South?

In the early 1800s, the land that would one day be the state of Arkansas was covered with vast primordial forests and, near the Mississippi River, expansive swamps. From that day forward, as Europeans settled the state, it began to change.

In those 220 years there have been drastic changes. Today over 90 percent of swamp wetlands have been drained, and around 95 percent of virgin forests have been cut. Because of the loss of the wetlands and forests, we lost a huge amount of wildlife.

We are still losing wetlands, more forests are being cut, and our quail are almost gone. Do we have a stopping point? Or a concentrated effort to reclaim our ancient heritage? Are we still in the "slash and burn" mode, and why are we almost ignoring the tremendous loss of our wildlife?

In the 1920s, the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission placed a $10/head bounty on cougars, wolves, and bobcats. That would be around $160 per kill in 2022 dollars. When you have a lot of the workforce making $5 a day, that kill bonus was plenty of incentive to pick off some of that money, and when federal trappers were added, those apex predators didn't have a chance.

In the next 30 years bounty hunters eliminated almost all of them ... and I joined in.

I was a senior at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, and during the Thanksgiving holidays I took Vertis' brother Charlie squirrel hunting. After a couple of hours my dog Sniffer jumped something in a thicket, and in a few minutes treed it. We plowed through the underbrush to where Sniffer was going wild at the base of a small sapling.

I ran up to the tree, looked up, and about 15 feet above me was a big bobcat. I did an automatic hunter's reaction. I shot it with my Browning Sweet 16. We carried it back to Norphlet, I skinned it, and sold the hide for $1.50. We had bragging rights around Norphlet and Smackover, but years later, it's the only animal I ever regretted killing.

Killing off predators, cutting virgin forest, and draining swamps amount to a huge reduction in our status as the Natural State. The lack of wetlands restoration, the absence of any serious habitat conservation, and the non-restocking of apex predators are surely a steady movement toward a Central Park South designation.

What are you going to say to your 8-year old son when you are paddling the Buffalo National River and he asks, "Daddy, why do they call it the Buffalo River?"

"Well, son, a long time ago there were buffalo around here."

"What happened to all the buffalo, Daddy?"

Or if you are in south Arkansas on Pigeon Hill, and he asks, "Daddy, where are the pigeons?"

What are you going to say? They were all killed?

The environmental changes of habitat and losses of wildlife opened the door to intrusive species which are wreaking havoc on the remaining native wildlife in the state. Non-native species, such as feral hogs, have decimated the quail population and are beginning to do the same thing with wild turkeys.

Chronic Wasting Disease has now been confirmed in counties bordering Missouri to Union County adjacent to Louisiana, and threatens to infect the entire deer herd. There is no cure for CWD, and eating meat from an infected animal is not recommended.

Early reports from Yellowstone National Park concerning wolf restocking indicate wolves are becoming the first line of defense against CWD. The elimination of Arkansas' apex predators is certainly a contributing factor to controlling CWD.

I'm not ready to accept a natural environment that is becoming less wild on a daily basis. That's why I'm beating the drum for preservation and restocking. A black bear hunting season is wrong when the bear population is estimated to be less than 5,000. That's a drop from 50,000 when Europeans arrived. We have an increase in mountain lions, and from reported sightings, wolves. Surely we could at least put a moratorium on these apex predators.

I'm going give the final wolf sightings report after deer season is over, so get those howls and sightings reported emailed to me. I have already received quite a few. The ones below are a sample.

mSeveral wolf sightings and numerous howls have been reported around Beaver Lake in north Arkansas, and there was one sighting in the Ouachita Mountains near Mena, along with a confirmed sighting of two wolves in Montgomery County.

mIn the spring of 1973, a charter plane flew from south Arkansas to northern Minnesota and picked up seven gray wolves: five females and two males. They were loosed just south of Hamburg.

An unnamed individual stocked the gray wolves to control the deer population, because deer were nipping the tops of newly planted pine saplings. This report of restocking of the gray wolves is from an eyewitness.

Email Richard Mason at richard@gibraltarenergy.com.