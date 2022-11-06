OPINION | RICK FIRES | Idea for ‘Football Town’ series started with a Redbug





The idea began years ago when I covered a high school football game for the first time at Fordyce, home of the Redbugs.

As I approached the town, I knew I was in the right place when I drove by a huge sign that let visitors know this was the home of Paul "Bear" Bryant, the legendary former University of Alabama coach. I spent several minutes looking around and everywhere I turned there were pictures of Redbugs, which suggested strong community support.

Redbugs on storefront windows. Redbugs on the doorstep of people's houses. Redbugs down at the diner, the Co-op and, of course, a large Redbug on the outer wall of the press box at Paul "Bear" Bryant Stadium.

This place, I thought to myself, is a football town.

Fast-forward 30 years, I'm in a meeting during the summer with my bosses and co-workers trying to come up with fresh ideas for our high school football coverage for the fall. Why not do a series, I suggested, on the best football towns in Northwest Arkansas? Something more than just a preview. A story not only about the football program, but about the town itself, maybe some of its history?

Great idea!, one of my bosses said. Now, go out and do it.

So, that's what I've been doing, with plenty of help from Charlie Kaijo and Spencer Tirey from our video and photography department, until last Friday when the final Rick of the Road/Football Town series appeared. There were 11 in all from Zero Week to the end of conference play and, if you missed any of the stories and videos that accompanied each story, they're still available for you on our website.

Starting in mid-August, I put together a list of what I considered the top football towns in our 12-county coverage area and visited places each week as far north as Bentonville, as far south to Booneville and Charleston, and back up the hill to Fayetteville and Harrison.

At this point, I would like to thank everyone who answered my questions and waited patiently while either Charlie or Spencer shot videos and took photos of them. The list of participants included current coaches, former coaches, former players, fans, administrators, and a former radio play-by-play guy.

The highlight for me on this project was meeting Mary Belle Ervin, who at 94 years old is still whip smart and knowledgable about all things regarding Charleston, which was the first school not only in Arkansas, but the entire South, to integrate. Ervin taught school for 54 years in Charleston and after visiting with her for several minutes at the Belle Museum and Chapel, I asked Mary if she had any advice for today's teachers.

"You can be a friend (to the students)," she said. "But you can't be their pal."

Good advice.

Oh, and football historian Glenn Parrish set the record straight while I was wearing a coonskin cap, no less, that Booneville was not named after Daniel Boone, the famous frontiersman from Kentucky. Another highlight for me came at a 1950s style diner where I interviewed a woman sitting by a nearly life-size cutout of Elvis Presley.

"I've been told," I said to her, jokingly, "That I kinda look like Elvis."

What?!

I still laugh when I think about her reaction to such a suggestion, when she recoiled backward like a snake had just been dumped on her lap.

"OK, OK," I relented. "Then how about fat Elvis?"

Nope, not even that. Someone's been lying to you, son.

All in good fun, of course.

This first-time project came with a twist because I'm accustomed to interviewing people without appearing on video. My role here was like that of a narrator or as an active participant in what we were doing and it didn't always go well. Poor planning and execution, mostly by me. But we made it through 11 consecutive weeks starting with Prairie Grove on Aug. 26 and ending with Greenwood on Nov. 4 to close out the regular season. Stressful at times to beat the deadline each week, but 90 percent fun.

Who knows? Maybe I'll still be around if the idea arises at this publication to do another Football Town series 10 years from now. Naw, probably not.

Definitely not.



