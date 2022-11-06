PBS to livestream Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art event

BENTONVILLE -- Arkansas PBS will livestream Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art's "Evening Talk: Yo-Yo Ma and Carrie Mae Weems" lecture at 7 p.m. Thursday at youtube.com/arkansaspbs.

Ma is a world-renowned cellist and Weems is a multi-award-winning artist, best known for her photography.

The event is in honor of Crystal Bridges' free exhibition, "We the People: The Radical Notion of Democracy" that explores the importance of the U.S. Constitution and free speech to democracy.

Ma and Weems will draw from their careers and experiences to share with viewers their perspectives on the role of artists and civic duty.

This program will provide educational resources for teachers through ArkansasIDEAS.

ArkansasIDEAS connects kindergarten- through 12th-grade educators with Arkansas Department of Education-approved professional development and educational opportunities, as well as a range of training on multiple platforms, through classroom resources, and from state and national initiatives.

Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art in Bentonville, which opened on Nov. 11, 2011, was founded by philanthropist and arts patron Alice Walton. Admission to the museum is free.