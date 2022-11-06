Police investigate shooting of girl, 12

A 12-year-old girl was in stable but critical condition Saturday after she was shot in Little Rock on Friday night, a police spokesman said.

Police had another minor in custody for questioning relating to the shooting that happened on Grand Avenue, Little Rock police spokesman Mark Edwards said.

Edwards could not say for certain what time on Friday the shooting happened, and was not able to provide further details about it, including how, if at all, the minor in custody knew the victim.