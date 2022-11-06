Razorbacks’ visit chance for Lady Lions to showcase HBCU

Coach Dawn Thornton is more than ready to host the Arkansas Razorbacks women's basketball team Monday night at the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff.

"We are really excited to host Arkansas," Thornton, UAPB's fourth-year coach, said. "We're glad Coach [Mike] Neighbors made it happen so that his team can see our campus. We want to be able to show different areas of the state and different basketball cultures."

As of Friday morning, the game was nearly sold out. The Lady Lions play the Razorbacks at 6 p.m. Monday in H.O. Clemmons Arena.

Last year, the Razorbacks defeated the Golden Lions 96-53 in Fayetteville.

The University of Arkansas had an 18-14 season that ended in the first round of the NCAA tournament with a loss to Utah. UAPB had an overall 13-16 record. The Lady Lions lost to Jackson State in the Southwestern Athletic Conference tournament, 78-67.

Thornton stressed it's important that Southeastern Conference players and fans see a historically Black university for themselves. It helps to showcase the UAPB campus while building the image of the Lady Lions. It also helps with morale.

"They may have ladies who play and who may be, in a couple years, in the portal and want to transfer here," Thornton said.

The transfer portal allows student athletes to place their names in an online database to declare their wish to transfer. Thornton and her staff relied on the portal this year to garner some big recruits.

The Lady Lions have 11 new players, eight of which are transfers. For the first time since Thornton began coaching at UAPB in 2019, she had a dream recruiting season.

"We wanted to add depth players who can change the dynamic of the game," Thornton said. "I wanted to be about to have a team who can do what they want to do instead of what they have to do."

With a school like UAPB, each year the team usually changes dramatically because of recruits and transfers. A coach, Thornton said, has to know how to deal with multiple personalities with players that may have transferred several times already. Some people question why players transfer.

And that makes Thornton angry, especially at a time when mental health is so important in student athletes.

"We have players who come from winning programs," she said. "And they come here because they want a change. People call this 'last chance U-APB. And you know we are embracing that this year. We are embracing the last chance."

Thornton is using the hashtag #LastChanceUapb on social media. It's a take on the Netflix original series "Last Chance U" that follows college teams that aren't major programs and don't receive national attention.

She and her players just posed for a glamorous photo session that shows players in sequined dresses and sharp pantsuits.

"What we have is kids that need a chance," Thornton said. "If you can take a coach, put these kids together, and let them find that fire and that spark, we are going to own the Last Chance UAPB name."

Thornton said while she and her staff can run plays on the court every morning, more exists to building a program than shooting baskets.

"You have to love on kids," she said. "A lot of kids don't get that. About 80% of our team, these girls come from single parent homes. They want basketball to be their way out. We're telling the team to just be in it together, love on each other and respect each other, be the best person you can to each other."

On a Friday morning, the team ran the court practicing guarding each other, shooting free throws and learning how to hold the Razorbacks' defense. In the middle of the interview, Thornton kept one eye on her players. Multitasking is a strong suit with Thornton, and when she saw a missed play or a mistake, she jumped up to point out the error.

The Razorbacks have new players this year, too. Thornton said it's anyone's game because no film exists to see how the Razorbacks play. It's anyone's ballgame, and she thinks her Lady Lions have the fire to play a challenging game.

"Our energy flows and we want to be able to keep that electricity flowing," she said.

While this game features two schools in the same university system playing each other, Thornton said it's about more than that. UAPB receives $25,000 guarantee money to play the Razorbacks. Thornton said that money is critical for UAPB because it helps to fund non-revenue sports like volleyball and track.

Thornton doesn't shy away from the fact that UAPB and her team need resources including revenue from guarantees on away games they play.

"Our kids deserve a piece of the pie, too, and the flow of resources," she said.

When asked what her team needs, Thornton said, "Some renovations."

Standing up, she walked out of the gym to give a quick tour of the Lady Lions' outdated small locker room with showers that need major renovations and a locker area that gives each player very little room.

The Razorbacks, she said, won't be able to shower at UAPB and she said she had to call Neighbors to tell him that.

"He said that it wouldn't be a problem," Thornton said. "But it goes back to image. Anyone who wants to donate to our program, we'll take it. Our girls deserve what other schools have."

Thornton said fans will see an impressive team that has championship potential.

"If you put the right coach and the right team together at the right moment, you can win," Thornton said. "We are hoping we can do the impossible. I think anybody that comes to our gym, they are going to be excited about the product we are producing."

UAPB women's basketball vs. Arkansas

• When: 6 p.m. Monday

• Where: H.O. Clemmons Arena, UAPB campus

• Video/Audio: UAPB Sports Network (uapblionsroar.com/watch)/KPBA-FM 99.3

• Series record: Arkansas leads 2-0 (Arkansas won last meeting 96-53 in Fayetteville on Nov. 12, 2021)