Ride to honor veterans

Bikers roll into Rogers on Saturday during a Veterans Day celebration and ride that began at the Wall of Honor in Bella Vista. Dozens of bikers took part in the event that featured a ceremony at the Wall of Honor and a ride to Pig Trail-Harley Davidson in Rogers with a police escort. The route followed back roads through Bella Vista, Pea Ridge, Little Flock and Rogers. Riders were served lunch at the end of the ride. Go to nwaonline.com/221106Daily/ to see more photos.

(NWA Democrat-Gazette/Flip Putthoff)

Craig "Grumpy" Braun rolls out of the staging area on Saturday on his motorcycle carrying military flags during a Veterans Day celebration and ride that began at the Wall of Honor in Bella Vista. Dozens of bikers took part in the event that featured a ceremony at the Wall of Honor and a ride to Pig Trail-Harley Davidson in Rogers with a police escort. The route followed back roads through Bella Vista, Pea Ridge, Little Flock and Rogers. Riders were served lunch at the end of the ride. Go to nwaonline.com/221106Daily/ to see more photos.

(NWA Democrat-Gazette/Flip Putthoff)

