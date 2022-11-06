Sections
Ride to honor veterans

Today at 4:00 a.m.
RIDE TO HONOR VETERANS Bikers roll into Rogers on Saturday Nov. 5 2022 during a Veterans Day celebration and ride that began at the Wall of Honor in Bella Vista. Dozens of bikers took part in the event that featured a ceremony at the Wall of Honor and a ride to Pig Trail-Harley Davidson in Rogers with a police escort. The route followed back roads through Bella Vista, Pea Ridge, Little Flock and Rogers. Riders were served lunch at the end of the ride. Go to nwaonline.com/221106Daily/ to see more photos. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Flip Putthoff)

Craig "Grumpy" Braun rolls out of the staging area on Saturday on his motorcycle carrying military flags during a Veterans Day celebration and ride that began at the Wall of Honor in Bella Vista. Dozens of bikers took part in the event that featured a ceremony at the Wall of Honor and a ride to Pig Trail-Harley Davidson in Rogers with a police escort. The route followed back roads through Bella Vista, Pea Ridge, Little Flock and Rogers. Riders were served lunch at the end of the ride.

(NWA Democrat-Gazette/Flip Putthoff)

(NWA Democrat-Gazette/Flip Putthoff)

Craig "Grumpy" Braun rolls out of the staging area on Saturday Nov. 5 2022 on his motorcycle carrying military flags during a Veterans Day celebration and ride that began at the Wall of Honor in Bella Vista. Dozens of bikers took part in the event that featured a ceremony at the Wall of Honor and a ride to Pig Trail-Harley Davidson in Rogers with a police escort. The route followed back roads through Bella Vista, Pea Ridge, Little Flock and Rogers. Riders were served lunch at the end of the ride.

(NWA Democrat-Gazette/Flip Putthoff)

