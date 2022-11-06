Education notebook

Six districts face potential mergers

Six Arkansas school districts have been identified by the Arkansas Department of Education as having fewer than 350 students in each of the two years preceding this school year. As a result, they are in jeopardy of being merged with other school districts.

The districts are Augusta, Guy-Perkins, Marvell, Shirley, Strong-Huttig and Western Yell County.

According to Arkansas Code Annotated 6-13-1603, school districts appearing on this list must be administratively consolidated with or annexed to another school district or districts -- unless the school district has been granted a waiver by the Arkansas Board of Education.

PBS to livestream art museum event

Arkansas PBS will livestream Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art's "Evening Talk: Yo-Yo Ma and Carrie Mae Weems" lecture at 7 p.m. Thursday at youtube.com/arkansaspbs.

Ma is a world-renowned cellist and Weems is a multi-award-winning artist, best known for her photography.

The event is in honor of Crystal Bridges' free exhibition, "We the People: The Radical Notion of Democracy" that explores the importance of the U.S. Constitution and free speech to democracy.

Ma and Weems will draw from their careers and experiences to share with viewers their perspectives on the role of artists and civic duty.

This program will provide educational resources for teachers through ArkansasIDEAS.

ArkansasIDEAS connects kindergarten- through 12th-grade educators with Arkansas Department of Education-approved professional development and educational opportunities, as well as a range of training on multiple platforms, through classroom resources, and from state and national initiatives.

Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art in Bentonville, which opened on Nov. 11, 2011, was founded by philanthropist and arts patron Alice Walton. Admission to the museum is free.

Ombudsman job back in LR district

Little Rock Superintendent Jermall Wright is pulling from the Little Rock School District's past to help in the future.

Speaking at the latest in what he says will be a series of "Community Conversations," Wright said the district has re-created the job of ombudsman to help families who have a concern or dispute with a school resolve those problems in a timely manner.

Frederick Fields, the district's executive director of student services, has taken on the role for the time being, Wright said, but that may change because of Fields' other responsibilities.

The district has had an ombudsman in the past, but not in recent years.

Wright's next Community Conversation will be at 5:30 p.m. Nov. 14 at Life Line Baptist Church, 7601 Baseline Road in Little Rock.

Additionally, Wright said, he and his staff are exploring the possibility of re-creating a newcomer center to concentrate support for the district's non-English speaking students.

Hall High School served as a newcomer center in past years -- at least for high school age students.

Wright revealed the plan when an audience member asked him Thursday night about help for the three d0zen Afghan students now in the school system and their families.