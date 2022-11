Sportsboard

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

5A-Central Conference

Standings Conf. Over.

Robinson 8-0 9-1

Mills 7-1 9-1

Vilonia 5-3 5-5

Pine Bluff 4-4 6-4

Morrilton 4-4 6-4

Beebe 4-4 6-4

White Hall 3-5 4-6

Maumelle 1-7 3-7

Watson Chapel 0-8 1-9

Friday's Scores

White Hall 21, Watson Chapel, 14

Robinson, 24, Pine Bluff 19

Conference 3A-6

Football Standings

Team; Conf.; Over.

Rison 6-0; 9-0

Fordyce 4-2; 6-4

Camden Harmony Grove 4-2; 6-4

Barton 3-3; 4-5

Lake Village Lakeside 3-3; 3-6

Drew Central 1-5; 4-6

Dollarway 0-6; 0-9

Friday's scores

Rison 48, Drew Central 20

Barton 40, Camden Harmony Grove 42

Fordyce 57, Lake Village Lakeside 47

WOMEN'S COLLEGE SOCCER SWAC TOURNAMENT

At Prairie View A&M seeds in parentheses

Thursday's first round

(8) Alabama A&M defeats (1) Jackson State, 2-0

(5) Texas Southern defeats (4) Alabama State, 2-0

(2) Grambling State defeats (7) Alcorn State, 1-0

(3) Southern defeats (6) UAPB, 3-1

Friday's semifinals

Jackson State defeats Texas Southern 2-0

Grambling State defeats Southern 3-1

Sunday's championship

Jackson State, Grambling State, 1 p.m.

Men's College Basketball

Monday, November 7

UAPB at Texas Christian (Fort Worth), 7 p.m.

Wednesday, November 9

Champion Christian at UAPB, 7 p.m.

Friday, November 11

UAPB at University of Oklahoma (Norman), 7 p.m.

Sunday, November 13

UAPB at Mississippi State (Starkville), 2 p.m.

Women's College Basketball

Monday, November 7

University of Arkansas at UAPB, 6 p.m.

Thursday, November 10

UAPB at University of Arkansas at Little Rock, 5 p.m.

Tuesday, November 15

Philander Smith at UAPB, 6 p.m.