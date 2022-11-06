VOLLEYBALL

UALR falls in five sets to Lindenwood

The University of Arkansas Little Rock lost in five sets to Lindenwood (25-12, 15-25, 25-21, 17-25, 15-13) on Saturday in a Ohio Valley Conference match at the Jack Stephens Center in Little Rock.

UALR (7-22, 4-12 OVC) led 13-12 in the final set but allowed Lindenwood (10-15, 7-9) to claim the final three points to win the match. The Trojans compiled a .208 hitting percentage, while the Lions finished with a .192.

Laure Jansen led UALR on offense and defense with 18 kills and 19 digs. Daedrianna Cail added 11 kills on 26 attacks to finish with a .385 hitting percentage, while Gabrielle Spankus recorded 29 assists.

ASU sweeps Louisiana-Monroe

Arkansas State picked up its second consecutive victory on Saturday after sweeping Louisiana-Monroe in straight sets (25-15, 25-21, 25-15) at the First National Bank Arena in Jonesboro.

The Red Wolves rallied from an early deficit in the third set to take a three-point lead on a kill by Yazmyn Billings. The Warhawks kept the score tight until one of Macey Putt's two aces made it 18-13, forcing a Louisiana-Monroe timeout. Arkansas State took seven of the last nine points to claim the match.

Putt powered down 22 kills on 34 attacks with just 2 errors for a blistering .588 clip to lead the Red Wolves (7-19, 2-12 Sun Belt) offensively, while also tallying 10 digs on the defensive side. ASU, who hit a .294 as a squad, held the Warhawks (7-22, 0-14) to a sub-.150 hitting percentage, allowing just a .107 clip while winning the digs battle 60-45.

Kassidy Reeves also recorded a double-double for Arkansas State with 18 assists and 12 digs, while Sarah Martinez corralled a match-high 19 digs. Kyla Wiersema tallied 9 kills on 22 attacks (.273) with Billings recording 7 kills (.385).